Sooners’ path toward turning Alabama upset into a turning point starts Wednesday vs Oklahoma State

Minutes removed from his place at the center of the mob that stormed the court inside Lloyd Noble Center when the buzzer sounded Saturday afternoon, OU forward Tanner Groves took stock of the biggest victory of the Porter Moser era and cast his eyes upon the bigger picture.

"I think it could definitely be a turning point in our season. That win gave us a lot of confidence, and I mean, I think it's just going to propel us forward in the season. That game's going to take us all the way to March.”

His comments followed Oklahoma’s 93-69 torching of then-second-ranked Alabama.

The path toward OU (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) seizing on the potential season-shifting victory begins Wednesday as the Sooners embark on their first week without a ranked opponent on the schedule since the start of Big 12 play. Before a weekend trip to West Virginia, OU plays host to Oklahoma State (12-9, 3-5) Wednesday night in the second leg of the 2022-23 edition of the Bedlam men’s basketball rivalry.

On Tuesday, OU announced that all fans that “can safely attend” will gain free admission with winter weather expected through tip off.

“I think the fanbase is going to fight the weather and be there,” Moser said. “All’s I know is that fanbase, that crowd Saturday was off the rails. It was the best I’ve seen since I’ve been here. And let’s just keep it going and make a difference.”

The Cowboys’ visit to Lloyd Noble Center comes exactly two weeks after OSU exploded for 48 second-half points in a 72-56 romp over the Sooners on Jan. 18 in Stillwater. That defeat kicked off the Sooners longest losing streak of the season, a three-game skid that included a 62-60 home defeat to Baylor and a 79-52 trouncing at TCU on Jan. 24.

But if the 27-point defeat to the Horned Frogs marked the low point in the Sooners’ season to date, OU’s highest height arrived four days later in the rout of the Crimson Tide — the program’s highest-ranked victory since 2022.

Against Alabama, it all came together for OU.

Grant Sherfield poured in 30 points to go with his six assists. Jalen Hill added a career-best 26 points with eight rebounds and the defense necessary to hold projected NBA lottery pick Brandon Miller to 11 points. Groves delivered 14 points, 12 assists and one of his most prolific defensive showings in an OU uniform.

For the first time since Big 12 play began, all three of the Sooners’ most important players met their potential on the same night. Pair that with 17 team assists and advantages on the boards and in the paint and OU got perhaps its finest team performance of Moser’s two seasons in the final playing of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

“I think we did a lot of little things in that game that kept on adding up — and that’s the message” Moser said Tuesday. “There’s reasons why, you know? It’s not just about rolling it out there. I thought we were really on top of a lot of little things in that game. And that was the message (following the win).”

The win over the Crimson Tide will mend some of the dinks the Sooners’ postseason resume took from the losses to OSU, Baylor and TCU. Now, OU’s pursuit of a return to the NCAA Tournament hinges on the momentum continuing into the final six weeks of the regular season, a mission that starts with flipping the script on the Sooners’ last meeting with OSU.

At halftime of OU’s Jan. 18 visit to Gallagher-Iba Arena, the Sooners led 30-24 and looked on their way to a third win in four games. Instead, the Cowboys opened the second period with a 15-5 run and used 25 second-half points between Bryce Thompson and Avery Anderson to fuel a 16-point runaway victory over their in-state rivals.

Afterward, Moser said it was one of the first times all season he’d seen the Sooners’ offensive struggles seep into his team’s defense.

“I think we went out there in the second half and kind of just died down,” sophomore guard Bijan Cortes said of the performance Tuesday. “No one was talking to each other and that's just abnormal for us."

Something the Sooners have now that they didn’t the last time they saw OSU? A defensive showing like the one OU turned in against Alabama on Saturday to work from.

As the Sooners turn the page and head into February, they do so buoyed by the statement made against the Crimson Tide with eyes set on what lies ahead.

“I think we want to strive for March,” Cortes said. “... it was a great win. We were all excited. But I think our focus now is this game coming up in Big 12 play.”