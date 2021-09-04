Sooners overcome sluggish second half to hold off Tulane

NORMAN — The 100-degree heat index wasn’t the main reason for Oklahoma’s sweat-induced fans during Saturday’s season opener against Tulane.
Those inside Memorial Stadium had to plead for their defense to make one final stop to avoid a massive upset during a sun-soaked afternoon.
No. 2 Oklahoma captured a 40-35 victory over Tulane in a game which, at halftime, seemed destined for blowout status.
The Green Wave didn’t let a 37-14 deficit faze them at intermission and began chipping away at the scoreboard and OU’s swagger. The Sooners — praised by many during the preseason — looked average during the second half.
“I told the team afterwards I think the big things for us are we’re not going to apologize for winning, but at the same time we’ve got to own the good and the bad. And there was certainly plenty of both,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said.
Teaching moments sometimes can be painful. Remember the Sooners’ back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Kansas State last season? Registering a win — any way possible — always remains the top goal.
“Our (postgame) mood wasn't super excited, but Coach Riley went in there and got on us for not being up and not having our heads up because it's better to learn off a win where last year we had to learn off two losses,” OU quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “I would much rather learn off a win and improve with the guys this upcoming week and just dial in with what we have to dial in during practice.”
The day started cordial for both programs. The Pride of Oklahoma played the Tulane fight song before the game, and the announced crowd of 42,206 clapped along with the music. Since Monday’s announcement of the game's shift from New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida’s destruction, Oklahoma wanted the American Athletic Conference school to feel at ease.
The Green Wave accepted the hospitality and then threw two early haymakers with back-to-back touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead just 10 minutes into the contest.
The OU defense, often pointed to as a reason for any national title run, was shredded by Tulane’s first two scoring drives. Green Wave offensive coordinator Chip Long appeared one step ahead of the Sooners.
“They gave us a couple things we had to adjust to in the beginning. I thought we did. I thought we had a few more busts than we typically have,” Riley said. “That’s something we take pride in, not allowing easy throws. We had a few too many coverage busts where we weren’t in the right place or had some opportunities to make plays, had a couple chances to pick it off where we simply didn’t make the play.”
While the defense was looking to solve its mystery, OU quarterback Spencer Rattler had to overcome his own slow start.
A Heisman Trophy favorite coming into the weekend, Rattler’s first pass completion resulted in negative-5 yards. His second pass was intercepted and set up Tulane’s first score.
OU matched both first-quarter scores with 1-yard touchdown runs by Rattler and backup quarterback Caleb Williams, who only joined the game for that one play.
The Sooners poured it on in the second quarter with 23 straight points (aided by three fumble recoveries) to take a 37-14 lead at halftime. Kennedy Brooks scored on a 1-yard run, true freshman Mario Williams had a 6-yard scoring reception, and Gabe Brkic added a 26-, 51- and personal-best 56-yard field goal to build a large cushion.
Little did anyone know that OU would score only three more points the rest of the day on Brkic’s 55-yard field goal?
Tulane started to fight back behind tough-nosed quarterback Michael Pratt. His 4-yard TD run in the third quarter, combined with his pair of 5-yard touchdown throws in the fourth quarter, drew the Green Wave within 40-35 with 2:18 remaining in regulation.
“The second half, I think clearly our team felt like the game was over. That’s obviously my job to make sure our mentality is right. I don’t think it was,” Riley said. “I think we were playing well at that point and had separated a little bit. And then you could just see we weren’t quite the same team coming out. All of a sudden momentum flipped. We had some opportunities to make some plays and didn’t make enough of them there to separate.”
When Tulane recovered an onside kick after its final touchdown, things got dicey. Could OU really lose another September game? Not this time.
OU’s defense forced two incomplete passes and Perrion Winfrey and Bonitto’s sack forced a fourth-and-13 snap by Tulane. Pratt rushed 12 yards before being stopped by Delarrin Turner-Yell.
“The defense knew we needed a stop, and I feel like we did a good job rallying up before that drive happened and making sure that we could finish the game,” Bonitto said. “I felt like we did a really good job of finishing and came out with a win.”
The Sooners will need plenty of fixes. OU needs a full 60 minutes of defense. Rattler was 30-of-39 passing for 304 yards with a touchdown, but had two interceptions. The run game finished with 116 yards and only averaged 3.3 yards per carry.
“I’m disappointed that we didn’t finish the game. I do strongly believe in the individuals in that room, the coaches in that room, the players in that room. It’s something really, really good there, but we’ve gotta work to get it out,” Riley said.
“These seasons are long, and each moment is such a teachable moment. The thing for us right now is do we learn the lesson? Do we understand? Let’s not be blind to the things that went well, and let’s continue to push those. Obviously pay strong attention to the things that didn’t go well; we’ve gotta address them at all levels.
“I think you’ll see us respond. I do. Let’s see what happens.”