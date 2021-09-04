Sooners overcome sluggish second half to hold off Tulane

NORMAN — The 100-degree heat index wasn’t the main reason for Oklahoma’s sweat-induced fans during Saturday’s season opener against Tulane.

Those inside Memorial Stadium had to plead for their defense to make one final stop to avoid a massive upset during a sun-soaked afternoon.

No. 2 Oklahoma captured a 40-35 victory over Tulane in a game which, at halftime, seemed destined for blowout status.

The Green Wave didn’t let a 37-14 deficit faze them at intermission and began chipping away at the scoreboard and OU’s swagger. The Sooners — praised by many during the preseason — looked average during the second half.

“I told the team afterwards I think the big things for us are we’re not going to apologize for winning, but at the same time we’ve got to own the good and the bad. And there was certainly plenty of both,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said.

Teaching moments sometimes can be painful. Remember the Sooners’ back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Kansas State last season? Registering a win — any way possible — always remains the top goal.