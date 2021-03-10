Sooners outlast Cyclones to snap four-game skid, open Big 12 Tournament with victory

KANSAS CITY — Oklahoma finally nabbed an elusive victory that’s been out of reach over the past few weeks.
Never mind that Iowa State only had two wins all season. Forget about OU’s big lead that nearly evaporated in the final minutes of Wednesday’s Big 12 Tournament game.
Any victory in March is big when postseason survival depends on it.
The Sooners (15-9) captured a 79-73 victory over the Cyclones inside T-Mobile Center to advance to the quarterfinal round. Up next is a 5:30 p.m. game against second-seeded Kansas on Thursday.
This win over last-place Iowa State was just as important as the mid-season victories over top-10 opponents like Texas, West Virginia and Alabama. The players were starved for a victory.
There didn’t seem to be a need for late-game heroics with 12:16 remaining in regulation. An 11-0 run pushed the Oklahoma lead to 51-32. Momentum had shifted to the Sooners’ side.
To ISU’s credit, they didn’t want their season to fizzle.
The Cyclones (2-22) scored 11 consecutive points to cut the Sooners’ lead to 58-51 with 4:18 remaining. OU’s once-comfortable margin got tight.
Austin Reaves has been the Sooners’ go-to player all season and, once again, the senior guard came through for his team.
Reaves scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the final four minutes to send the upset-minded Cyclones back to Ames.
“It was huge,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “If I recall, it was back-to-back possessions where he made the two-pointer and then the three-pointer and some others as well. Yeah, just huge plays at a time where we really need to stem their run. He’s done that for us on many occasions. Certainly, he was great at that time tonight.”
Added De’Vion Harmon, who had 18 points himself: “Number 12 hit big-time shots down the stretch in a tight ball game and got the win.”
The Sooners were crisp on offense, shooting 50.9% from the field. Elijah Harkless joined Reaves and Harmon in double figures with 12 points.
“Any time you shoot over 50%, you feel good about that,” Kruger said. “Not bad from 3-point as well (6-of-17). Obviously, some turnovers that you would like to eliminate.
“Overall, moved the ball better, made better plays for each other. A lot of drive-and-kicks. Had a lot of good looks that didn’t go down but made a lot of good plays for each other.”
The Sooners led 36-28 at intermission and were pumped by a balanced scoring attack. Eight players saw action in the first 20 minutes and all scored points.
Harkless stuffed the stat sheet, adding nine rebounds, six assists and five steals.
“That’s crazy, man,” Harmon said. “All I can say about that is that’s big time. That’s bit. And we feed off of him on the defensive end. He’s doing that, man, we’re a very hard team to beat.”
Alondes Williams had a tough week. He arrived in Kansas City to join his teammates after attending his grandmother’s funeral.
“Prayers for Alondes and his family,” Kruger said. “Any time a young man has to go through that, it’s tough. Credit to him that he wanted to get back and wanted to play. He said that’s what his grandmother would want … it was good to get him in there.”
Williams scored five points in nine minutes of action.
Iowa State ends the season with 18 straight losses. The Cyclones were paced by Rasir Bolton’s 18 points.
Oklahoma and Kansas protected their home floors to split the regular-season series. The Sooners beat Kansas 75-68 in Norman while KU beat the Sooners 63-59 in Lawrence.