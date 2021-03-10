Sooners outlast Cyclones to snap four-game skid, open Big 12 Tournament with victory

Reaves scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the final four minutes to send the upset-minded Cyclones back to Ames.

“It was huge,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “If I recall, it was back-to-back possessions where he made the two-pointer and then the three-pointer and some others as well. Yeah, just huge plays at a time where we really need to stem their run. He’s done that for us on many occasions. Certainly, he was great at that time tonight.”

Added De’Vion Harmon, who had 18 points himself: “Number 12 hit big-time shots down the stretch in a tight ball game and got the win.”

The Sooners were crisp on offense, shooting 50.9% from the field. Elijah Harkless joined Reaves and Harmon in double figures with 12 points.

“Any time you shoot over 50%, you feel good about that,” Kruger said. “Not bad from 3-point as well (6-of-17). Obviously, some turnovers that you would like to eliminate.

“Overall, moved the ball better, made better plays for each other. A lot of drive-and-kicks. Had a lot of good looks that didn’t go down but made a lot of good plays for each other.”