Sooners OT Wanya Morris to return in Week 3; Venables hopeful for Lawrence, Anderson and Congel

NORMAN — For the first time in the 2022 regular season, Oklahoma will have all five of its starting offensive linemen on the field when the sixth-ranked Sooners kick off at Nebraska Saturday morning.

“I expect to get Wanya back here this week,” OU’s first-year head coach said during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

Morris, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle who transferred from Tennessee in 2021, appeared in six games with the Sooners last fall. But Morris' second season in Norman has started on the shelf with the veteran lineman sidelined for OU’s opening pair of wins due to what Venables has termed an “off-field issue” while continuing to practice with the program.

After Saturday’s 33-3 over Kent State, Venables hinted that Morris’ could make his return in Week 3 and, on Tuesday, effectively confirmed that he’d be back in the starting lineup against the Cornhuskers.

With Morris poised to rejoin the Sooners on the field, his head coach again declined to go into specifics on the resolution that paved the way for his return.

“It’s just an off the field issue,” Venables reiterated.

Morris’ absence brought early opportunity for TCU transfer Tyler Guyton, who started both games in Morris' place up front. Guyton started at left tackle in Week 1 before shifting to the right against Kent State, allowing junior tackle Anton Harrison to return to his primary position.

During his three weeks sidelined, Morris has continued to work with the Sooners’ scout team while working in with OU’s two-deep offensive line depth. Venables expects no hiccups in his return to the starting unit.

“He's shown some good spirit about it, all things considered,” he said of Morris. “If he's rusty, it's because maybe he got the jitters. Otherwise, there should be no excuse. He's been working at a high pace against good players for the last several weeks.”

After Monday’s practice session, Harrison spoke on the impact Morris’ return could bring.

“It’s big,” he said. “Tyler Guyton, he's been doing great, and just having Wanya back is just even better because … he's a veteran. He knows the offense just like Tyler does. So it's just another set of eyes, and if anything happens, he's there or Tyler's there just for anything.”

Elsewhere on the Sooners’ roster, Venables said he is hopeful that safety Key Lawrence, wide receiver Nic Anderson and center Robert Congel will also return for the Sooners at Nebraska.

“We're as healthy as we've been all fall camp right now,” Venables said. “And so it's good thing for us”.