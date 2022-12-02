Sooners OT Wanya Morris opts out of bowl game, declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Wanya Morris, the offensive tackle who appeared in nine games for Oklahoma in 2022, announced his plans to opt out of the Sooners’ bowl game later this month and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Friday afternoon.

Morris came to OU in 2021 after beginning his college career at Tennessee and appeared in 15 games over two seasons with the Sooners. He operated primarily as the Sooners’ starting right tackle in 2022.

Morris joins fellow tackle Anton Harrison among the OU players to declare for the NFL Draft since the close of the regular season on Nov. 26, leaving the Sooners down at least two starting offensive linemen for this month's bowl game.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Morris thanked former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt, former OU coach Lincoln Riley and Sooners coach Brent Venables, among others.

“To my teammates, the bonds and memories we built will be cherished forever in my heart," he wrote. "You guys are my extended family and I’m forever grateful to you for being there for me.

Pro Football Focus ranks Morris as its No. 54 offensive tackle in the country in 2022. Morris has accepted an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 4, 2023.