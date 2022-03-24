 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA BASEBALL

Sooners open Big 12 play, wrap up 12-game homestand against visiting Baylor

Record: 12-7

Looking ahead: Oklahoma opens Big 12 play with a three-game homestand against Baylor. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. OU also travels to ONEOK Field on Tuesday for a nonconference game against Bedlam rival Oklahoma State. The game will begin at 7 p.m.

Looking back: The Sooners dropped two of three games against visiting Air Force last weekend. OU gave up 29 runs during the three-game set.

Notable: Oklahoma has scored at least seven runs in eight consecutive games. … Lefty Jake Bennett continues to shine on the mound. He is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA through 30 innings pitched. He has 33 strikeouts against only six walks. … OU has 48 stolen bases through 19 games this season. Last year, the program finished with 46 swipes. … Diego Muniz is hitting a team-best .349. Jimmy Crooks (.328), Jackson Nicklaus (.327) and Blake Robertson (.324) are also having strong campaigns. … OU is hitting .351 as a team during the current nine-game homestand.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

