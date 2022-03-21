Sooners open Big 12 play with three-game set against visiting Baylor this weekend

Record: 25-0
Looking ahead: Top-ranked Oklahoma will play one game at No. 8 Kentucky on Tuesday (6 p.m.) before opening Big 12 play with a three-game homestand against Baylor. Games are Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (2) and Sunday (12).
Looking back: The Sooners strung together five consecutive wins with victories over Sam Houston, Indiana, San Diego, Houston and Iowa. OU won by a combined 64-2 in the five five-inning victories.
Notable: Jocelyn Alo, college softball’s all-time home run leader, became the first player to hit 100 home runs in a career. … Alo has hit home runs in five of her last six games after setting the home run record last weekend with her 96th shot. … Jordy Bahl threw a no-hitter in a five-inning win over Iowa. … There were a combined 13,000 fans who watched the three days of softball at Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame stadium. … Said Patty Gasso: “Overall, just really happy with our performance and just absolutely thrilled by the amount of people that are coming out and watching this team play.”
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World