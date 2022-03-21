Sooners open Big 12 play with three-game set against visiting Baylor this weekend

Notable: Jocelyn Alo, college softball’s all-time home run leader, became the first player to hit 100 home runs in a career. … Alo has hit home runs in five of her last six games after setting the home run record last weekend with her 96th shot. … Jordy Bahl threw a no-hitter in a five-inning win over Iowa. … There were a combined 13,000 fans who watched the three days of softball at Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame stadium. … Said Patty Gasso: “Overall, just really happy with our performance and just absolutely thrilled by the amount of people that are coming out and watching this team play.”