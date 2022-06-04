Sooners one win away from first super regional appearance since 2013 after 9-4 rout of Florida

For the second time in as many days, Oklahoma baseball seemed in danger at the Gainesville Regional.

The Sooners found themselves down 2-0 in the second inning after redshirt sophomore pitcher David Sandlin allowed two monstrous solo home runs.

However, for the second time in the regional, OU’s offense responded to adversity, scoring four runs in the next half-inning. Redshirt sophomore infielders Peyton Graham and Blake Robertson sparked the offensive outburst with back-to-back home runs that scored three.

“Anytime you can score runs it’s really good,” Sooners head coach Skip Johnson said. “And anytime you go back-to-back that’s huge.”

On Saturday, the Sooners (39-20) and their offense defeated Florida (40-23), the No. 13 national seed and regional host, 9-4 at Condron Ballpark.

Led by Graham, who finished 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs, and redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks, who slapped two home runs and produced three hits and three RBIs, Oklahoma is just a win away from its first super regional appearance since 2013.

OU’s offense, which scored in each of the remaining innings except for the sixth and ninth, provided Sandlin ample support.

Sandlin (8-3) turned in a solid performance, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out six. The Owasso native lasted six innings, despite facing one of the nation’s best power-hitting teams, who ranks eighth nationally with 110 home runs.

“It makes a difference in the world out there on the mound, knowing your guys are going to score,” Sandlin said. “As long as you limit (your opponent) … It makes it so easy to go out there and not have pressure on you to keep it at zero runs.”

Oklahoma’s offense managed to retaliate each time the Gators showed signs of life. In the sixth inning, Florida scored a run after earning two hits off Sandlin. But OU added insurance runs after Crooks’ two-run shot in the seventh. UF scored a run of its own in the bottom half of the inning off redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez, but senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway matched that with a two-out RBI single in the eighth.

Johnson turned to senior closer Trevin Michael in the seventh, who forced the final seven outs for the Sooners without allowing a run.

With the win, the Sooners will play the winner of Sunday morning's Florida-Central Michigan elimination contest at 6 p.m. on Sunday and will have to be beaten twice to not advance in the postseason.

“As a coaching staff, we’ve talked about playing in these environments,” Johnson said. “That’s what we’re supposed to do. That’s what we practice a lot.”

Crooks crushes two

Crooks was just 2-for-15 at the plate in Oklahoma’s four Big 12 Tournament games.

But since setting foot in Gainesville, he’s regained form as one of OU’s mainstays in the lineup. Crooks is 5-for-9 with five RBIs and only one strikeout during the regional.

“I was just trying to stick with my game plan,” Crooks said. Just staying up the middle and letting my hands work and just staying comfortable in the box. So that was the biggest thing with me, just taking it pitch-to-pitch.”

OKLAHOMA 9, FLORIDA 4

OU;004;110;210;--;9;11;0

UF;020;001;100;--;4;8;0

Sandlin, Martinez (7), Michael (7) and Crooks; Neely, Jameson (3), Nesbitt (4), Ficarrotta (6), Abner (8) and Guscette. W: Sandlin (8-3). L: Neely (3-3). HR: OU, Graham (18), Robertson (7), Crooks 2 (7); UF, Guscette (5), Caglianone (6), Evans (5).

