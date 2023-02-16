NORMAN — Joshua Bates has a unique distinction in the 2023 class. He’s the only player to commit to former coach Lincoln Riley to sign. The rest either followed him to USC or went elsewhere.

“It was my sophomore year (in high school) when I committed initially,” Bates said on Thursday. “I had a lot of people in my corner telling me to stick it out and let the dust settle. I knew whoever Oklahoma hired, he was gonna be legit and be the right guy for the job. It did what they all said — my mom, my dad, my grandparents — they all told me to stick it out and it all worked out for me.”

The offensive lineman from Durango, Colo., said it was easy to stay committed. His father, Justin, was a standout at the University of Colorado in the late 1990s. His son did not want to follow that path.

“The winning culture here is something I wanted to be part of,” Bates said. “I love to win. If you’re playing a sport and your goal isn’t to win at all costs, you’re not doing the right thing. Coming here and talking to the coaches, the level of intensity of winning and the way they drew is what drew me here. That’s where I wanted to be.”