Sooners' offense leads win over Liberty in Gainesville baseball regional

According to Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, the Sooners' start to the postseason couldn’t have gone better.

OU's red-hot offense registered 17 hits, with each starter getting at least one, in its 16-3 wallop of Liberty (37-22) on Friday.

“It’s really, really good,” Johnson said of OU’s opening performance in the Gainesville regional. “It’s even better when they go eat with their parents because all of them got a hit and they’ll all be happy.”

Oklahoma (38-20) was led offensively by freshman outfielder John Spikerman, who went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham and sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis, who each had two hits and a home run, added four and two RBIs, respectively. OU also finished 9-of-16 with runners in scoring position.

“I thought it was a great offensive day,” Johnson said. “We really separated balls from strikes most of the day, which is really good, and got some big hits in some key moments.”

Despite the Sooners earning a commanding win, they had to fight to flip the momentum in their favor early. In the bottom of the first inning, redshirt sophomore left-handed starter Jake Bennett surrendered three runs after allowing three hits and walking a batter.

After a scoreless first inning, Oklahoma’s offense exploded for four runs in the second, which included back-to-back home runs by Pettis and Spikerman. The lead, which OU never relinquished, helped Bennett find his footing for the rest of his outing, according to Johnson.

Bennett, a Bixby High School graduate, finished the day allowing three runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts across 5⅔ innings. He was relieved by sophomore Carson Atwood, who combined with freshman Aaron Calhoun and redshirt junior Ben Abram to close the remainder of the matchup.

“When (Pettis) hit the game-tying home run, I think it settled down (Bennett) a little bit,” Johnson said. “He kind of settled in and started making some pitches when he had to make them.”

Oklahoma’s breakthrough bled into the fifth inning, when its offense added eight more runs.

“When the momentum starts, it kind of gets contagious at times,” Johnson said. “I think those quality at-bats, I think those things are contagious too.”

The Sooners, who have won 11 of their past 14 games, hope to carry the same confidence built throughout the Liberty win when they play the winner of Florida and Central Michigan at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I think the confidence comes from our preparation,” Spikerman said. “I don’t think there (are) many teams around the country that work harder than us and that are more comfortable in big moments than we are.”

OKLAHOMA 16, LIBERTY 3

Liberty;300;000;000;--;3;10;2

Oklahoma;040;280;20X;--;16;17;0

Cumming, Beamon (5), Alba (5), Garrett (6), Riley (7), Wilson (8) and Betts; Bennett, Atwood (6), Calhoun (8), Abram (9) and Crooks, Polk. W: Bennett (8-3). L: Cumming (5-5). HR: OU, Spikerman, Graham, Pettis, Kendall.

