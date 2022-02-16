Sooners now face 'gut-check time' after being stunned at home by Texas Tech

“She’s a fantastic player playing to the best of her ability right now and playing her best basketball,” Texas Tech coach Krista Gerlich said. “She is a prolific scorer in the Big 12 and that’s really hard to do.”

The Red Raiders, which snapped a seven-game losing streak, led 12-2 with 6:34 remaining in the first quarter. Tech led 20-14 after the opening period, and the game was tied at 37 at intermission.

The Sooners (20-5 overall, 9-4 Big 12) trailed 63-60 after three quarters and never evened the score the rest of the way. Texas Tech made 13 free throws in the final minutes to ice the game.

“Texas Tech did an incredible job,” Baranczyk said. “They controlled the game from the tip. We need to be better. We need to be ready, and that’s on us as coaches, to be able to really have our team prepared.”

Oklahoma was coming off a loss at Texas on Saturday.

Skylar Vann led the Sooners with 17 points. Nevaeh Tot and Madi Williams scored 16 apiece, while Taylor Robertson added 14.

To keep pace in the league standings, the Sooners will need to beat an Iowa State team that handled them 81-71 in Norman last month.