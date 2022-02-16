Sooners now face 'gut-check time' after being stunned at home by Texas Tech

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s race to a Big 12 regular-season title took a big dent on Wednesday night thanks to a familiar nemesis.
Texas Tech bolted to a quick 10-point lead to capture early control and Vivian Gray scored a game-high 35 points to help upset the No. 15 Sooners 97-87 in the Lloyd Noble Center.
OU has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season heading into Saturday’s important league game at first-place Iowa State.
“It’s unfortunate that we started so slow,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “But it’s not even about what the scoreboard says. We didn’t have the momentum we needed to have. We didn’t have the fire that we’ve been having. We didn’t have the competitiveness. We didn’t have the ‘let’s-go-get-the-ball-and-rebound.’
"And so to me, this is gut-check time. Are we going to get that? Are we going to be the team that has that or not?”
Gray has been a thorn in OU’s side during her college career and did more damage on Wednesday. The Oklahoma State transfer scored 20 of her 35 points in the second half.
Gray has played eight games — four at OSU and four at Texas Tech — against the Sooners. She’s averaging 24.8 points a game against OU.
“She’s a fantastic player playing to the best of her ability right now and playing her best basketball,” Texas Tech coach Krista Gerlich said. “She is a prolific scorer in the Big 12 and that’s really hard to do.”
The Red Raiders, which snapped a seven-game losing streak, led 12-2 with 6:34 remaining in the first quarter. Tech led 20-14 after the opening period, and the game was tied at 37 at intermission.
The Sooners (20-5 overall, 9-4 Big 12) trailed 63-60 after three quarters and never evened the score the rest of the way. Texas Tech made 13 free throws in the final minutes to ice the game.
“Texas Tech did an incredible job,” Baranczyk said. “They controlled the game from the tip. We need to be better. We need to be ready, and that’s on us as coaches, to be able to really have our team prepared.”
Oklahoma was coming off a loss at Texas on Saturday.
Skylar Vann led the Sooners with 17 points. Nevaeh Tot and Madi Williams scored 16 apiece, while Taylor Robertson added 14.
To keep pace in the league standings, the Sooners will need to beat an Iowa State team that handled them 81-71 in Norman last month.
“We’ve had two really tough losses this past week,” Vann said. “So I think it’s just kind of letting that go and not let it carry on. Because if we allow that, then we might not get the outcome we want.”
TEXAS TECH 97, NO. 15 OKLAHOMA 87
TEXAS TECH (10-14): Gerlich 1-7 0-0 2, Thomas 8-14 6-6 22, Gray 12-24 9-12 35, Hightower 6-8 6-6 20, Veitenheimer 1-1 5-6 7, Embry 2-3 2-2 6, Tofaeono 0-2 3-4 3, McKinney 0-4 0-0 0, Ukkonen 0-1 0-0 0, Wenger 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 31-66 31-36 97
OKLAHOMA (20-5): Scott 2-4 2-2 6, Robertson 5-11 3-4 14, Tot 6-9 2-2 16, Tucker 2-4 3-3 7, Williams 6-12 3-4 16, Lampkin 0-1 0-0 0, Gregory 0-2 4-4 4, Vann 7-14 0-0 17, Washington 2-9 0-0 4, Perkins 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 31-69 17-19 87
Texas Tech;20;17;26;34;--;97
Oklahoma;14;23;23;27;--;87
3-point goals: Texas Tech 4-10 (Gerlich 0-3, Gray 2-2, Hightower 2-3, McKinney 0-1, Ukkonen 0-1), OU 8-27 (Robertson 1-7, Tot 2-2, Tucker 0-2, Williams 1-5, Gregory 0-2, Vann 3-4, Washington 0-2, Perkins 1-3). Assists: Texas Tech 15 (Gerlich 6), OU 17 (Tot 4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Texas Tech 41 (Thomas 13), OU 32 (Tot 6, Vann 6, Williams 6). Total fouls: Texas Tech 22, OU 29. A: 1,769.