Tawee Walker: Walk-on to OU starter

Tawee Walker took a gamble on himself and it has paid off.

When Oklahoma’s depth chart was released on Tuesday, the walk-on running back was listed atop the running back position with Marcus Major.

Walker arrived at OU last season from Palomar (Calif.) Junior College and saw limited action with 62 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Now he’s a co-starter.

“It feels great, man. It feels great to be here with my team, walking on here with my team,” Walker said following Tuesday’s practice. “Last year was great, soaking it all in with them, learning. It was a learning experience last year, and I feel like I listened well and soaked it all in and took advantage of my opportunity.”

Walker was like a sponge last season, he said, learning from veteran running backs.

“I’m not real vocal. I lead by example,” Walker said. “Just listening to my coaches and the people ahead of me like Eric Gray. He really was a big spot for me. Just listening to the advice from him and DeMarco (Murray) and taking it all in.”

Walker was asked about his relationship with Murray.

“It’s a real good relationship. Last year, I didn’t take it as well. I thought he didn’t like me. He’s a super coach. He’s super hard on me, but it worked out perfect. I finally listened to him, took everything in and it transferred onto the field,” Walker said.

Walker’s tough brand of coaching was difficult to adjust to for Walker. He was used to being friends with his coaches and even admitted he could “do anything he wanted” in junior college.

“I was hardheaded my first year. I wasn’t ready or humble. “(Murray’s) a great coach. I just had to listen to him because he’s never going to steer me wrong. I had to finally adapt to it. I was just hardheaded and not humble enough to appreciate it and understand that last year,” Walker said.

Walker will have plenty of family and friends in the stands in Saturday’s game against Arkansas State, including his 2-year-old son.

“They’re just as excited as I am. My family has seen the journey I’ve been through. They’re just going to hope I capitalize on the opportunity just as I hope so myself,” Walker said.

Rondell Bothroyd still shocked by depth chart

What does it mean to see your name atop a depth chart?

“I’ve been doing it for six years, so I know what to expect, but at the same time, every year, it shocks you just a little bit,” defensive end Rondell Bothroyd said. “But it’s hot out here, so the grind is every day, but it feels good to be out here and compete with my teammates.

“Our room is so deep, so the starting job, it’s cool, but it’s pushing me every day. You can’t get complacent because our room is ridiculous. It’s going to be fun all year to compete.”

Bothroyd spent his first five seasons playing at Wake Forest before switching to Oklahoma during the off-season.

Did he ever think he’d be in college six years, let alone at Oklahoma?

“Not at all, no. Because six years weren’t a thing when I was in high school. But then especially not at Oklahoma. Sometimes it’s surreal seeing stuff on social media and everyone loving it and I’m like, ‘Dang I’m really at Oklahoma,’” he said. “But like when I’m out here you don’t really notice because it’s like you and the guys you’ve been with for almost — not a year but six months at most. So you really don’t really notice until you’re out there.”

Bothroyd has played in 48 career college games with 136 tackles and 30.5 tackles for loss, including 16.5 sacks.

Jaren Kanak’s ready for MIKE role

Jaren Kanak played offense in high school. Now he is Oklahoma’s starting middle linebacker.

The sophomore was asked the biggest key to his comfort level at the position.

“Most definitely film study. You know, the more you study film and watch film, the more you see that this stuff is actually very similar,” Everybody does the same stuff and it kind of blends together and you start, it becomes more natural seeing things happen as they happen and what it leads to, and how to react to that depending on the coverage. You know, just film study and the linebackers getting in and watching this and understanding that they’re doing this for a reason.”

Kanak understands the strong legacy at middle linebacker at OU.

“That’s something I’m definitely excited about, but I’m more so excited about, you know, the game itself and, you know, building a legacy myself as a player, not just, you know, talk is cheap,” he said. “You know, I’ve been named the starter, but I need to go out and execute and play, and that’s what I’m more so focused on and looking forward to.”

