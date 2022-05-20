Sooners no-hit Prairie View A&M in NCAA Regional opener

NORMAN — It took a few innings, but Oklahoma showed why it’s the NCAA softball tournament’s top seed Friday night at Marita Hynes Field. Nicole May and Hope Trautwein combined for five no-hit innings and the Sooners blasted four home runs in a 14-0 run-rule victory over Prairie View A&M in the opening round of the Norman Regional.

Jocelyn Alo went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs as the top of the Sooners’ order pummeled a trio of Prairie View A&M pitchers.

But the circle is where more of OU’s attention is currently focused. Freshman ace Jordyn Ball did not throw on Friday. She remains out with a right arm injury. But the depth of the Sooners’ pitching staff was on full display.

May (13-0) won big games for the Sooners during last season’s national title run. She’s part of a triumvirate with Ball and Hope Trautwein. But OU coach Patty Gasso made a point of elevating May to start the postseason.

“Nicole May has the experience and she carried us a lot last year,” Gasso said. “We feel very confidant with her and she’s leading this pitching staff.”

May struck out seven and walked one during her start. She was clearly comfortable in the spotlight.

“The postseason is obviously a little bit different,” May said. “I worked a lot this week on getting more comfortable and more in control and I feel that way tonight.”

Gasso said the goal was to get Trautwein some work as well. She struck out two in her perfect inning of work.

Of course, it helped the Prairie View A&M (20-29) was overmatched in the circle. Cailin Massey (12-12) took the loss. OU tagged her for six runs on six hits over 2⅔ innings. Tiare Jennings started the home run barrage with a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning. OU had already taken the lead when Jayda Coleman scored after Jocelyn Alo got in a rundown.

No balls left the park, but OU pulled away with four runs in the third inning. Alo and Lynnsie Elam both had RBI singles in the frame. The muscle was flashed in the eight-run fourth inning that put the game away.

Alo, Grace Lyons and Turiya Coleman all homered in the Sooners’ final at-bat.

“We did what we do best, which is control the strike zone and try to hit the ball hard,” Alo said.

“Really happy with what this team did tonight. We set a new standard for ourselves,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “Every part of the game was working — pitching, defense, offense. We got to get in some freshmen. Overall, it was very clean and I’m very proud of this group.”

The Sooners will face Texas A&M (30-26) at 1 p.m. today. The Aggies advanced with a 5-1 victory over Minnesota (26-25-1) on Friday. The Gophers and Lady Panthers will meet in the regional’s first elimination game at 3:30 p.m. today. The Minnesota-Prairie View A&M winner faces the OU-Texas A&M loser in another elimination game tonight.

OKLAHOMA 14, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 0

PVAM 000 00 — 0 0 2

OU 204 8X — 14 11 0

Massey, Hall (3), Rojas (4) and Figueroa; May, Trautwein (5) and Elam. W: May (13-0). L: Massey (12-12). HR: OU, Alo, Jennings, Lyons, Coleman.