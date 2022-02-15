Sooners' NCAA tourney hopes take a hit in OT loss to No. 20 Longhorns

NORMAN — A team can sit on the NCAA Tournament bubble for only so long before the status changes. It either wins and climbs inside or loses and makes way for someone else.
Oklahoma’s standing continued to slide in the wrong direction Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners wasted an opportunity with an 80-78 overtime loss to No. 20 Texas.
The Sooners (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) have dropped eight of their past 10 games. The latest form went down like a rancid meal.
“It’s self-inflicted wounds on why we’ve been falling down in these close games,” OU forward Elijah Harkless said after scoring a team-high 19 points and playing 41 minutes against the Longhorns. “It’s stuff we can control.”
The lesions OU dealt with Tuesday night were not massive. It didn’t get shoved around by Longhorns as it had in a 66-52 to them on Jan. 11 in Austin, Texas.
But there were critical times when OU was not resolute when it had to be. Sooners coach Porter Moser pointed them out instantly. Down by one with 11 seconds left in overtime, the Sooners had Texas Marcus Carr on the verge of committing a shot-clock violation. He threw up a prayer that Timmy Allen tipped in, giving the Longhorns the lead for good.
“That tip-in was a monster play,” Moser said. “You get a stop, you have to rebound it. We didn’t do it.”
Allen and Andrew Jones scored 20 points to lead Texas. Christian Bishop scored 16 points on 5-for-6 shooting and was 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. The Longhorns shot 49% from the field (28 for 57).
OU’s backcourt kept it in the game. In addition to Harkless, Austin Goldwire scored 18 points and Umoja Gibson 17 — with 12 coming after halftime. Gibson struggled to find room in the first half but went 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Exclude Gibson’s output and the Sooners went 1-for-17 from long distance. As a team, OU shot 45% (23 for 51) from the floor.
The offensive efficiency was there in overtime. The only shot OU missed over the final five minutes was Harkless’ desperation heave at the buzzer. But OU committed two turnovers during the period.
The loss was even more deflating considering OU’s rally to reach overtime. It trailed by six points with three minutes to go. It even had a chance to win in regulation when Ethan Chargois found himself with the ball and alone just beyond the 3-point line as the final seconds ticked away.
But the failure to close the game out with a victory is a brutal one. During OU’s souring stretch since the middle of January, it has lost twice in overtime and four times by three points or less.
Tuesday marked the second time in four days the Sooners came up a basket short against a ranked team. Last Saturday’s 71-69 to No. 8 Kansas felt like a building block.
The circumstances felt different Tuesday night.
“Right now, we’re all miserable,” Moser said.
“This group has kept on fighting. I’ve been asked on this many times. How’s the locker room? This locker room is fighting. Every practice we’re fighting. There’s no question we’re better than a month ago. And there are five regular-season games and a tournament. This team is not dead.”
OU may not be dead, but the opportunities to climb back onto the bubble are dwindling.
NO. 20 TEXAS 80, OKLAHOMA 78, OT
TEXAS (18-7): Allen 8-13 4-4 20, Bishop 5-6 6-6 16, Carr 5-11 6-10 16, Jones 8-14 0-1 20, Ramey 0-3 1-2 1, Askew 0-2 3-4 3, Febres 1-3 0-0 2, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Disu 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 20-27 80.
OKLAHOMA (14-12): T.Groves 1-4 2-2 4, Hill 4-6 8-11 16, Gibson 5-7 3-5 17, Goldwire 5-12 8-9 18, Harkless 6-13 6-6 19, Chargois 1-5 0-0 2, J.Groves 0-2 0-0 0, Noland 1-1 0-0 2, Cortes 0-0 0-1 0, Mason 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 27-34 78.
Halftime: Texas 31-29. 3-point goals: Texas 4-11 (Jones 4-5, Cunningham 0-1, Disu 0-1, Febres 0-1, Ramey 0-1, Carr 0-2), Oklahoma 5-23 (Gibson 4-6, Harkless 1-6, Hill 0-1, Chargois 0-2, J.Groves 0-2, T.Groves 0-2, Goldwire 0-4). Fouled out: Allen, Hill. Rebounds: Texas 27 (Jones 7), Oklahoma 29 (Chargois 9). Assists: Texas 8 (Bishop 3), Oklahoma 8 (Hill, Goldwire, Chargois 2). Total fouls: Texas 24, Oklahoma 22.