Sooners' NCAA tourney hopes take a hit in OT loss to No. 20 Longhorns

“That tip-in was a monster play,” Moser said. “You get a stop, you have to rebound it. We didn’t do it.”

Allen and Andrew Jones scored 20 points to lead Texas. Christian Bishop scored 16 points on 5-for-6 shooting and was 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. The Longhorns shot 49% from the field (28 for 57).

OU’s backcourt kept it in the game. In addition to Harkless, Austin Goldwire scored 18 points and Umoja Gibson 17 — with 12 coming after halftime. Gibson struggled to find room in the first half but went 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Exclude Gibson’s output and the Sooners went 1-for-17 from long distance. As a team, OU shot 45% (23 for 51) from the floor.

The offensive efficiency was there in overtime. The only shot OU missed over the final five minutes was Harkless’ desperation heave at the buzzer. But OU committed two turnovers during the period.

The loss was even more deflating considering OU’s rally to reach overtime. It trailed by six points with three minutes to go. It even had a chance to win in regulation when Ethan Chargois found himself with the ball and alone just beyond the 3-point line as the final seconds ticked away.