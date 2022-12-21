 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sooners miss out on five-star DB Peyton Bowen; nation’s No. 2 safety flips to Oregon

  • Updated
hsassimakopoulos2

Guyer High School punt returner Peyton Bowen (22) returns a punt for a touchdown on the teams first possession during the first half as Byron Nelson High School played Guyer High School in the Class 6A Division II Region I semifinal at The Star in Frisco on Saturday, November 26, 2022. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor)

 Stewart F. House

Eli Lederman and Eric Bailey spoke with quarterback Jackson Arnold and OL Cayden Green recently. Brent Venables' recruiting approach suggests he's building the program from the ground up.

The rumors swirled for months. Then on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, five-star safety Peyton Bowen finally flipped on his verbal pledge to Notre Dame. 

Just not to the Sooners. 

Bowen, the nation's No. 2-ranked safety, announced his commitment to Oregon Wednesday morning in a ceremony in Denton, Texas. The coveted recruit from Texas’ Denton Guyer High School is the No. 3 recruit in the state of Texas and the No. 14 overall prospect in the class of 2023, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

A high school teammate of five-star Sooners quarterback signee Jackson Arnold, Bowen had been committed to Notre Dame since he gave the Fighting Irish his verbal pledge on Jan. 1, 2022. But rumors of a late flip with the likes OU, Oregon and Texas A&M still in play persisted into national signing day.

Bowen took a handful of campus visits this fall including an unofficial trip to Norman for the Sooners’ Bedlam win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 19. Multiple reports late last week indicated that Venables planned to visit Bowen on the final weekend before the early signing period opened.

Ranked as the No. 10 overall recruit in the nation by Rivals.com, Bowen would have become the first top-10 defender to sign with OU since R.J. Washington in 2008.

He also would have joined Arnold and Kansas City, Mo., edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore as the third five-star prospect in Brent Venables’ 2023 signing class, handing the Sooners their first three five-star class since Jadon Haselwood, Spencer Rattler and Theo Wease all came to Norman in 2019. With Bowen and Adebawore, OU would have had its first signing class with multiple five-star defenders in the modern recruiting era.

But now, at the end of a prolonged recruiting saga, Bowen is set to commence his college career at Oregon.

Bowen’s flip in the 2023 class also turns the attention to 2024. Eli Bowen, his younger brother, is a four-star cornerback in the class of 2024 with offers from both Oregon and OU, as well as LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame and Texas, among others.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

