Sooners mired in three-game losing streak after Bedlam sweep

STILLWATER — Bedlam brought another white-knuckle thriller to college basketball fans across the state on Monday night.
For Oklahoma fans, it was another sobering moment as Oklahoma State completed a season sweep with a 79-75 win. It was the second time in three days that the scoreboard has leaned the Cowboys’ direction.
As the OU players marched silently to the Gallagher-Iba Arena locker room, the OSU players set up for a photo opportunity at midcourt with a broom after combining Saturday’s 94-90 overtime triumph with this home win.
The No. 16 Sooners (14-8, 9-7 Big 12) have now lost three straight games for the first time this season. How the team responds to foreign territory will be important with one regular-season game against Texas remaining on Thursday night before postseason play begins.
“It’s really frustrating when you lose,” said OU’s Austin Reaves, who finished with 19 points. “That’s three games in a row and we have to bounce back. I feel like we played really hard tonight.
“The last three games have been close, down-to-the-wire games,” he later added. “The ball bounces one way than another, you win those games. We have to keep fighting and stay mentally locked in. We have to listen to coach (Lon Kruger). That’s the main thing.”
The game was tied at 70 after Elijah Harkless hit a 3-pointer with 4:53 remaining.
The No. 17 Cowboys (17-6, 10-6) scored seven of the next nine points to take control. Oklahoma would make only two of its last 11 shots which crippled its victory hopes.
A key mistake came with 42 seconds left, a turnover that Reaves labeled as “horrible.” The guard had his pass easily intercepted by OSU’s Bryce Williams with the Sooners trailing 74-72. There would not be an opportunity to tie.
OSU closed out the game with four free throws by Cade Cunningham. The freshman star and future NBA first-round draft pick was recognized on Senior Night before and after the game. He finished with 15 points after scoring 40 Saturday against OU.
Perhaps the bright side for the Sooners was Manek. The senior scored 16 of his team-high 20 points before intermission.
The expectation entering the 2020-21 season was heavy scoring production from Manek, especially after the forward scored 29 points in the season opener against UTSA.
Manek scored in double figures (17 points) against Xavier and Oral Roberts. But since opening the first five games with 10-plus points, he only reached that mark five other times this season before Monday night.
Manek made his first three shots and had eight early points to help the Sooners jump to a 25-16 lead midway through the first half.
“It was big,” Reaves said. “He played really well. That’s what we’re going to need from him moving forward, games like this … that’s what we expect from him.”
OU led 36-35 at halftime.
The Sooners turned stagnant offensively after taking a nine-point lead in the first half. From the 10:14 mark in the first half until 17:32 left in regulation (a 12-minute, 42-second stretch), Oklahoma only made two of its next 19 shots. Umoja Gibson’s 3-pointer tied the game at 39.
Oklahoma’s unique regular season comes to an end with Thursday’s home game against Texas. Game time is 8 p.m. inside the Lloyd Noble Center.
“It’s a tough stretch to handle. Three in seven days,” Kruger said. “But we have one regular-season game left, and we got to bounce back, and our guys will. We fought like crazy. We have to be more efficient, more effective, on offense, especially. Huge challenge right up again on Thursday.”