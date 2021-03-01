Sooners mired in three-game losing streak after Bedlam sweep

The No. 17 Cowboys (17-6, 10-6) scored seven of the next nine points to take control. Oklahoma would make only two of its last 11 shots which crippled its victory hopes.

A key mistake came with 42 seconds left, a turnover that Reaves labeled as “horrible.” The guard had his pass easily intercepted by OSU’s Bryce Williams with the Sooners trailing 74-72. There would not be an opportunity to tie.

OSU closed out the game with four free throws by Cade Cunningham. The freshman star and future NBA first-round draft pick was recognized on Senior Night before and after the game. He finished with 15 points after scoring 40 Saturday against OU.

Perhaps the bright side for the Sooners was Manek. The senior scored 16 of his team-high 20 points before intermission.

The expectation entering the 2020-21 season was heavy scoring production from Manek, especially after the forward scored 29 points in the season opener against UTSA.

Manek scored in double figures (17 points) against Xavier and Oral Roberts. But since opening the first five games with 10-plus points, he only reached that mark five other times this season before Monday night.