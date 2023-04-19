At long last, Porter Moser and Oklahoma are on the board in the offseason transfer portal game.

Siena guard Javian McCollum announced his commitment to the Sooners Wednesday afternoon after two seasons with the Saints, marking OU's first addition in an offseason of turnover inside Lloyd Noble Center.

With McCollum's pledge, the Sooners bring in scoring and experience to an OU backcourt suddenly in need of both in the aftermath of eight roster departures this spring.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Fort Myers, Fla., took charge of a Siena offense that finished in the upper reaches of the Metro Atlantic Athletic in scoring, field goal percentage and 3-point shooting while playing 30.7 minutes per game in his sophomore season.

In Year 2, McCollum averaged 15.9 points that ranked fifth in the MAAC on 43.0% shooting with 3.9 assists per game in 2022-23.. His 35.6% accuracy from 3-point range ranked second among Saints shooters.

McCollum's breakout sophomore campaign followed a freshman season in which he appeared in 23 games (two starts) and averaged 6.7 points and 1.8 assists in 18.2 minutes.

With the exits of C.J. Noland, Bjian Cortes, Joe Bamisile, Benny Schröder and leading scorer Grant Sherfield, the Sooners find themselves down five guards from last season's roster. As the Sooners' lone portal addition as of Monday afternoon, McCollum would seemingly slot in next to rising sophomore Milos Uzan in OU's starting backcourt.

Uzan made 24 starts and averaged 7.6 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in his debut season. Rising sophomore Otega Oweh, who started the final nine games of his freshman season, will also factor in at guard and can play on the wing.

With McCollum in the fold, the Sooners now hold five open scholarship as Moser and Co. seek to rebuild a roster ahead of the 2023-24 season.