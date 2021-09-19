Sooners looking to cut down on mistakes after surviving Nebraska scare

Using the first three games as an indicator, it doesn’t look like OU is going to coast through many fourth quarters this year.

Nursing a lead in the final minutes is common. Having an elite pass rush in those scenarios is akin to possessing an elite closer in baseball. Quarterbacks have to throw from the pocket and have to wait for receivers to get open. When Nebraska faced the scenario, it didn’t have time.

“That’s really what this defense is based on, being in the backfield and being disruptive,” Bonitto said. “So when you have guys like Perrion, Isaiah, Co, just a bunch of guys, Ellison, a bunch of guys ... Grimes. We lick our chops on third downs. It’s really good when we can get those opportunities, but we always try to play those first two downs first so we can get to those third and longs."

Running game improves

The offensive bright spot was the play of running backs Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray. The tandem averaged nearly 5.5 yards per carry.