No. 16 Oklahoma at Baylor
7 p.m. Tuesday, Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas
ESPN+
Oklahoma 18-4, 8-3 Big 12; Baylor 16-6, 7-3
Three storylines
* Big road matchup: Oklahoma has won three of its past five games with road losses at Texas (Jan. 25) and Iowa State (Jan. 28). The Sooners have won two straight games, beating TCU and West Virginia by 20-plus points in each contest.
* Series review: Baylor holds a 34-27 series advantage with the Sooners, including the series opener in Norman (81-70) earlier this season.
* Scoring output: Oklahoma has four players averaging double figures this season. OU is led by Madi Williams, who is averaging 16.5 points per contest.
People are also reading…
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World