Sooners look to end three-game slide during Wednesday's game at TCU

No. 20 Oklahoma at TCU

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Streaming: ESPN+

Records: OU 20-6, 9-5 Big 12; TCU 6-17, 2-12

Three storylines

Need a quick fix: Oklahoma has lost three straight games heading into Wednesday’s road contest. The past three setbacks have been by double-digit results. OU’s three wins before the current losing streak were one-possession contests.

Oklahoma defeated visiting TCU 100-71 on Jan. 15. In that contest, Madi Williams registered a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Sooners’ 100 points were the second-most scored by the program since joining the Big 12.

OU has only won one of the past four games in Schollmaier Arena.

Race to league finish: Oklahoma shared sole possession of first place in the Big 12 standings before hitting its current freefall. The Sooners are now tied for fourth with Texas and sit two games behind co-leaders Iowa State and Baylor and one game back of Kansas.