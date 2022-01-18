Sooners look to capture fifth consecutive win at West Virginia

No. 14 Oklahoma at West Virginia

6 p.m. Wednesday, WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

ESPN+

Records: OU 15-2, 4-1 Big 12, West Virginia 8-6, 1-3

Three storylines

What a start: Oklahoma made the biggest jump in AP poll history by advancing nine spots to No. 14 in the Top 25 poll. The team’s 15-2 start is the program’s best since beginning 17-1 in the 2006-07 season. OU is also 4-1 in league play for the first time in five years. OU is in sole possession of second place in the standings, one game behind Iowa State.

Morgantown awaits: Oklahoma has won four consecutive games at West Virginia including last year’s 72-71 upset win over the No. 19 Mountaineers. A win would be the Sooners’ eighth consecutive on the road, which is good for fourth nationally and second among Power Five schools, second only to Indiana’s 12 straight road triumphs.

Making projections: In the latest version of ESPN’s Bracketology, the Sooners are a No. 6 seed for the NCAA Tournament after starting the year as one of the “Last Four In” and a No. 11 seed.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World