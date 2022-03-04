Sooners look to boost NCAA Tournament resume, gain momentum heading into Big 12 tourney

Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma

2 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Bally Sports Oklahoma

Records: Kansas 19-8, 10-7 Big 12; OU 23-6, 12-5

Three storylines

Senior Day celebration: Oklahoma will honor Nydia Lampkin during senior day festivities on Saturday. She has played in 83 games and has 12 starts.

Seniors Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa (injured this season) chose not to be honored before the game. It leads to speculation that the high-scoring trio will return for another year. They are allowed an extra year of eligibility due to COVID.

Big 12 Tournament possibilities: Oklahoma will be either a No. 3 seed or No. 4 seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament.

A win over Kansas on Saturday paired with an Iowa State win over West Virginia would give OU the No. 3 seed and a matchup with Kansas State in the quarterfinal. A loss on Saturday would drop them into the No. 4 spot regardless of the Cyclones’ result.

An OU victory paired with an Iowa State loss would also result in the Sooners taking the No. 4 seed and getting a rematch with No. 5-seeded Kansas in the quarterfinal.

NCAA Tournament watch: The Sooners remain a No. 4 seed in the latest version of Charlie Creme’s ESPN Bracketology. The top 16 teams host the first two rounds of the tournament.

OU has appeared in 21 NCAA Tournaments, including 19 since 2000.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

