Sooners look for 3-0 start following home game against Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas (1-1) at Oklahoma (2-0)
6 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
TV: BSOK
Three storylines
Looking for three straight: Oklahoma is 2-0 for the seventh time in the past decade after registering wins over South Dakota and Arkansas State. The Sooners are receiving votes in both the AP and Coaches Polls.
Strong start: Freshman Emma Svoboda, a 6-foot-3 post player from La Quinta, California, is averaging 10 points and 5.5 rebounds over her first two games. She had a team-high three blocked shots in Friday’s 101-89 win over Arkansas State.
Welcome the Sugar Bears: Central Arkansas will play the Sooners for just the third time. OU has won both previous games including a 65-52 victory over the Sugar Bears in the 2018-19 season. UCA dropped a 103-40 decision at Kansas State on Nov. 9.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.