Sooners look for 3-0 start following home game against Central Arkansas
OU women's basketball

Sooners look for 3-0 start following home game against Central Arkansas

  • Updated
Central Arkansas (1-1) at Oklahoma (2-0)

6 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

TV: BSOK

Three storylines

Looking for three straight: Oklahoma is 2-0 for the seventh time in the past decade after registering wins over South Dakota and Arkansas State. The Sooners are receiving votes in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

Strong start: Freshman Emma Svoboda, a 6-foot-3 post player from La Quinta, California, is averaging 10 points and 5.5 rebounds over her first two games. She had a team-high three blocked shots in Friday’s 101-89 win over Arkansas State.

Welcome the Sugar Bears: Central Arkansas will play the Sooners for just the third time. OU has won both previous games including a 65-52 victory over the Sugar Bears in the 2018-19 season. UCA dropped a 103-40 decision at Kansas State on Nov. 9.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Tags

