Sooners linebacker Ugwoegbu makes Butkus Award watch list

Ugwoegbu’s inclusion comes ahead of his fourth season with the Sooners in Norman. The 6-foot-4 linebacker from Katy, Texas, made four starts and appeared in 13 games last fall when he finished with a career high 49 total tackles in 2021. Ugwoegbu enters 2022 with 102 career tackles.

Joining Ugwoegbu on the Butkus Award watch list from the Big 12 Conference are Texas’ DeMarvion Overshown — a 2021 Butkus Award semifinalist — and TCU’s Dee Winters.

Semifinalists for the 2022 Butkus Award will be named on Oct. 31, followed by finalists on Nov. 21. The winner of the 38th Butkus Award will be announced on or before Dec. 7. Per the Butkus Award, “appearing on the (preseason) watch list is not a requirement to win the award.”

Oklahoma linebackers have claimed the Butkus Award four times since its inception in 1985: Brian Bosworth (1985, 1986), Rocky Calmus (2001), Teddy Lehman (2003).