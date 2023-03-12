Speaking in the minutes after the 57-49 defeat that officially dashed Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament aspirations Wednesday night, Sooners coach Porter Moser welcomed the possibility of a bid to the 2023 National Invitation Tournament.

In the end, no such opportunity presented itself to OU at the end of Moser’s second campaign in Norman.

The Sooners’ 2022-23 season came to a formal close Sunday night when the NIT bracket emerged without OU (15-17, 5-13 Big 12) included in the 32-team field. One year after reaching the NIT and hosting postseason games inside Lloyd Noble Center at the end of Moser’s debut season with the Sooners, Sunday’s exclusion delivered the final blow in a year of on-court regression at OU.

The Sooners followed a 19-16 finish and seven Big 12 wins in 2021-22 with a sub-.500 record in Year 2 as a roster refurbished through the transfer portal fell short of expectations. An opening night loss to Sam Houston marked the first speed bump, but more followed for an OU team that went 9-3 in non conference play before dropping 14 of its 19 games with conference opponents.

The last of those 14 losses — Wednesday’s eight-point defeat to NIT-bound Oklahoma State, the Sooners’ third loss to their Bedlam rivals in 2022-23 — saw OU finish with less than 50 points in a postseason game for the first time since 2008.

Despite a losing record and a conference finish that left OU likely needing an unlikely Big 12 Championship title to reach the NCAA Tournament, the Sooners still possessed a compelling postseason case.

Burdened with the nation’s eight-toughest strength of schedule, OU notched wins over tournament-bound league foes in ninth-seeded West Virginia, No. 3-seed Kansas State, No. 6-seed Iowa State and No. 6-seed TCU with near-misses against No. 2-seed Texas, No. 3-seed Baylor and top-seeded Kansas.

In the Sooners’ 24-point win over No 1-seed Alabama on Jan. 28, they held one of the nation’s most impressive — and confounding — victories.

And the six Quad 1 wins OU closed the year with were level with the Quad 1 counts of tournament invitees West Virginia, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky and Gonzaga.

None of it was enough for the Sooners to reach their second NIT in two seasons under Moser. With the NIT exclusion, OU misses out on postseason play for only the seventh time since 1980.

“I always like to compete,” Moser told reporters late Wednesday night when asked if the Sooners would accept an NIT invite. “It's in my blood, and I want to compete. I don't want to stop coaching Tanner Groves, if (we get the) opportunity…I know just the way I'm wired, I just love to compete.”

Now, with the Sooners’ postseason hopes officially dead, OU can turn its attention to 2023-24 and a critical third season under Moser.