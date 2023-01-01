Sooners land two-time All-MAC punter Luke Elzinga out of the transfer portal

Oklahoma made a New Year's Day addition and found its likely replacement for punter Michael Turk with the commitment of Central Michigan's Luke Elzinga out of the transfer portal as a preferred walk-on Sunday afternoon.

Elzinga, a two-time All-MAC first team honoree with the Chippewas, entered the transfer portal early last month after finishing second in the MAC in both yards per punt (43.0) and punts inside the 20-yard line (22) in his third season at Central Michigan. He comes to Norman with two remaining years of NCAA eligibility.

A star specialist at Grand Rapids Christian High School (Mich.), Elzinga was the No. 23-ranked punter in the class of 2019 and chose Central Michigan over walk-on interest from Power 5 programs. He averaged 43.2 yards per punt and became the Chippewas' first all-conference punter since 2006 in 2020 before claiming All-MAC first team honors again in 2021.

Now, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound punter comes to OU as the likely frontrunner to fill the sizable shoes of Michael Turk, the two-time All-Big 12 punter who closed his college career last week among the top draft-eligible special teamers in the nation.

Without Turk in the fold, Elzinga will arrive to Norman this month as the most experienced contender in the battle for the Sooners' punting job in 2023 alongside former Arizona State transfer Josh Plaster and redshirt freshman Brady Braun.

Elzinga's may not be the only fresh face among OU's specialists next fall.

Longtime long snapper Kasey Kelleher played the last of his 65 career games against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Kicker Zach Schmit, meanwhile, enters his redshirt junior season with questions swirling after missing five of his last nine field goal attempts in 2022.