Sooners land transfer from Duke guard Jordan Goldwire
OU BASKETBALL

Sooners land transfer from Duke guard Jordan Goldwire

  • Updated
Duke's Jordan Goldwire transfers to Oklahoma

Porter Moser has landed the commitment of Duke guard Jordan Goldwire. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

 Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman

Jordan Goldwire, a 6-2 guard from Duke, announced via social media that he will transfer to join Porter Moser’s new team at Oklahoma.

Goldwire’s message on Twitter was short and to the point - “NEW CHAPTER” – and included a created picture of him wearing a No. 0 Oklahoma jersey. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Goldwire's announcement comes one day after Eastern Washington teammates and brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves chose to transfer to OU.

According to the Fayetteville (N.C.) Observer, Goldwire received 42 Division I offers and chose OU over Oregon State, Wichita State, Utah, BYU and Texas Tech.

Goldwire started 27 games during the past two seasons and was named an all-ACC first team defensive selection after ranking in the top five in steals.

In the 2020-21 season, Goldwire averaged 5.8 points and 4.0 assists per game. He also paced the Blue Devils with 54 steals.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement last month that “Duke fans owe Jordan a tremendous amount of respect for being such a first-class player, leader and teammate during his four years in our program. Jordan always embraced his role and his improvement over the course of his career is a testament to his mentality and competitive spirit.

“He was outstanding to coach and we wish him all of the best. It was an honor to have Jordan and his family as part of Duke basketball and we will miss them.”

