Austin Curtright
For the Tulsa World
Oklahoma’s own Xavier Robinson has decided to stay home, verbally committing to the Sooners on Tuesday.
Oklahoma landed a commitment from three-star running back Xavier Robinson on Tuesday, its first in-state pledge of the 2024 recruiting class and ninth overall.
Robinson, an Oklahoma City native, attends Carl Albert High School. He’s ranked the No. 764 player nationally and No. 58 running back overall, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect chose the Sooners over Iowa State and also held offers from Oklahoma State, Colorado, Houston, Kansas State, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech. Robinson was primarily recruited by OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray.
As a junior last season, Robinson finished with an impressive 2,598 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns, en route to winning a Class 5A State Championship and being named MaxPreps’ Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Year.
And for his senior season, Robinson will take handoffs from another Sooners commit, 2025 four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry, who announced earlier this month he was transferring to Carl Albert High from Rock Hill High School in Frisco, Texas.
Robinson is the Sooners’ third commitment in the last week after three-star receiver Dozie Ezukanma and four-star linebacker James Nesta announced back-to-back commitments on June 20.
Oklahoma is also heavily pursuing a pair of fellow 2024 runners in Taylor Tatum and Caden Durham.
Tatum, who’s down to the Sooners and USC, is the nation’s No. 1-ranked running back and No. 33 overall player. Durham, a speedster also offered by OU’s track program, is the No. 10 running back and No. 101 overall prospect, according to 247’s Composite.
Oklahoma also signed a pair of early enrollee running backs last spring in Kalib Hicks and Daylan Smothers to join expected contributors Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk and Marcus Major.
