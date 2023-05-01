With Oklahoma just now picking up momentum in the recruiting cycle for the class of 2024, the Sooners opened the week by adding a second commit to the 2025 class.

Gracen Harris, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver from Ennis, Texas, announced his verbal pledge to OU late Monday afternoon. The 247Sports composite rankings list Harris as a four-star prospect. Those same rankings have him as the No. 25 wide receiver and the No. 32 overall recruit in the state of Texas in 2025.

Harris joins quarterback Kevin Sperry (Prosper, Texas) as the second member of the Sooners’ 2025 class. Sperry — the 18th-ranked quarterback in his class, per 247 — gave his pledge to OU on March 13.

Harris, who will play his junior season in the fall, commits to the Sooners in the wake of two dazzling campaigns to open his high school career.

As a freshman at Texas’ Ennis High School in 2021, Harris hauled in 78 passes from 1,228 yards and 11 touchdowns on his way to Texas District 8-5A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors. His 66 catches for 1,027 yards and seven scores as a sophomore last fall were good enough to earn Harris a Texas District 5-5A-II first-team selection in 2022.

Across those two seasons, Harris has averaged 15.7 yards per reception. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, Harris intends to play baseball at OU, as well.

Harris marks OU's fourth commitment at the position since wide receivers coach Emmett Jones arrived to Norman in January. His pledge follows the portal addition of Texas transfer Brenen Thompson and commitments from class of 2024 pass catchers Zion Kearney and K.J. Daniels.

Harris picks OU from a list of offers that includes Florida State, Big 12 foes Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia and future SEC rival Mississippi State.