Sooners land quarterback commit from Nick Evers; The 2022 player is first pledge from Venables' watch
  • Updated
OU Football

Dec. 6, 2021 video. 'You're not gonna see... as long as I'm here the Oklahoma logo at the mega camps," Venables said.

Nick Evers, one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Class of 2022, gave his pledge to play at Oklahoma on Monday morning.

It is the first commitment for new coach Brent Venables, who welcomed his family to Norman during an official visit over the weekend.

Evers (6-3, 187 pounds) is from Flower Mound, Texas. He was originally committed to Florida, but stepped away following a meeting with new Gators coach Billy Napier.

Evers will work under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who moved to OU from Ole Miss.

Caleb Williams, who is on the Associated Press’ watch list for the Heisman Trophy in 2022, remains on the Oklahoma roster.

The early signing day period begins on Wednesday.

