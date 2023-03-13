Oklahoma landed its first commitment in the class of 2025 late Monday in an early recruiting win for Brent Venables and Co.

Kevin Sperry, a 6-foot-1 quarterback from Prosper, Texas, announced his verbal pledge to the Sooners via Twitter late Monday night. The prospect from Texas’ Rock Hill High School will play his junior season in the fall of 2023 and joins OU’s 2025 class before the Sooners hold a single commitment in the class of 2024.

“All Glory to God!!,” Sperry wrote. “I’m beyond blessed to announce my COMMITMENT to The University of Oklahoma!!”

Sperry earned Texas District 5-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors as a sophomore last fall when he totalled 2,073 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns under center at Rock Hill. While recruiting services 247Sports and Rivals have not released ratings for the class of 2025, Sperry is considered among the top quarterback prospects in the class.

Sperry’s father Kevin played linebacker at Washington State in the early 2000s.

With Arnold — a recent Denton-Guyer alum— already on campus and Sperry committed for 2025, OU could go three straight classes with a quarterback from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex if the Sooners can secure a pledge from 2024 passer Michael Hawkins next month.

Hawkins, the four-star quarterback from Frisco Emerson High School is set to choose from OU and TCU on April 8.