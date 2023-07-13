Before Brent Venables could even touch down in Norman following his Thursday appearance at Big 12 Media Days, Oklahoma's second-year head coach had another piece to add to his 2024 recruiting class.

Jayden Jackson, a four-star defensive lineman from Bradenton, Florida, became the 13th member of the Sooners' upcoming class Thursday afternoon, picking OU over finalists Ohio State, Miami and Texas.

Jackson's commitment follows his official visit to Norman on June 20 and comes as a major recruiting victory for OU defensive line coach Todd Bates.

In Jackson, a product of Florida's IMG Academy, the Sooners have their first interior defensive line prospect in the 2024 class as they seek to bolster a position of need. Up ahead, OU will continue to chase the signatures of five-star recruit David Stone and four-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, the top-rated recruit in the state of Louisiana for the class of 2024.

As the Sooners battle Michigan State and others for Stone's commitment, it's worth noting that the nation's No. 6 overall recruit is an IMG teammate of Jackson's with the pair set to complete their senior seasons at the school this fall.

The Sooners climbed to No. 15 in On3's national recruiting rankings with Jackson's verbal pledge.

