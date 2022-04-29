Sooners land commitment from 2022 three-star forward Luke Northweather

Speaking from a stage inside Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom Thursday night, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said he would “keep searching and keep finding” players to bolster the Sooners’ roster in 2022-23. On Friday, OU secured another piece to next season’s puzzle.

Luke Northweather, Missouri’s Gatorade Player of the Year for 2021-22, committed to the Sooners via Twitter Friday afternoon, opting for OU over Missouri and Wisconsin. The 6-foot-9 forward from Jefferson City, is the fourth signee to OU’s recruiting class of 2022.

Northweather’s commitment marks a late addition to Moser’s first full high school signing class since the 53-year old coach arrived in Norman last spring, joining four-star guards Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh and German small forward Benjamin Schroeder. Joe Bamisile (George Washington) and Sam Godwin (Wofford), a pair of early offseason transfer commits, round out the Sooners’ collection of incoming talent to date.

Northweather, a three-star recruit, will come to OU in the wake of a monstrous final season of high school basketball.

He poured in 29.2 points and pulled down 11.4 rebounds per game as a senior at Blair Oaks High School, leading the Falcons to a district championship appearance and edging five-star prospects Julian Phillips and Jordan Walsh for Gatorade’s annual honor in the state of Missouri.

In Northweather, the Sooners tack on needed interior depth for next season following the transfer portal exits of Akol Mawein and Rick Issanza earlier this spring.

