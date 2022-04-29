 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Sooners land commitment from 2022 three-star forward Luke Northweather

  • Updated
  • 0
Sooner Coaches Caravan (copy)

Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser said he would “keep searching and keep finding" players during the Sooner Coaches Caravan at Cain's Ballroom on Thursday, April 28, 2022. On Friday, he added another piece to the puzzle for next season in three-star forward Luke Northweather.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Speaking from a stage inside Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom Thursday night, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said he would “keep searching and keep finding” players to bolster the Sooners’ roster in 2022-23. On Friday, OU secured another piece to next season’s puzzle.

Luke Northweather, Missouri’s Gatorade Player of the Year for 2021-22, committed to the Sooners via Twitter Friday afternoon, opting for OU over Missouri and Wisconsin. The 6-foot-9 forward from Jefferson City, is the fourth signee to OU’s recruiting class of 2022.

Northweather’s commitment marks a late addition to Moser’s first full high school signing class since the 53-year old coach arrived in Norman last spring, joining four-star guards Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh and German small forward Benjamin Schroeder. Joe Bamisile (George Washington) and Sam Godwin (Wofford), a pair of early offseason transfer commits, round out the Sooners’ collection of incoming talent to date.

People are also reading…

Northweather, a three-star recruit, will come to OU in the wake of a monstrous final season of high school basketball.

He poured in 29.2 points and pulled down 11.4 rebounds per game as a senior at Blair Oaks High School, leading the Falcons to a district championship appearance and edging five-star prospects Julian Phillips and Jordan Walsh for Gatorade’s annual honor in the state of Missouri.

In Northweather, the Sooners tack on needed interior depth for next season following the transfer portal exits of Akol Mawein and Rick Issanza earlier this spring.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: See the Bill Knight Automotive spring athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert