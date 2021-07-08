 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sooners land atop Big 12 preseason poll for 6th straight year
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Sooners land atop Big 12 preseason poll for 6th straight year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OU atop Big 12 preseason poll

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with Spencer Rattler after a touchdown run in the Cotton Bowl in January 2021.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The trio of season ticket packages will be available for purchase online, by phone at (405) 325-2424 or at the ticket office on the west side of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

For the sixth consecutive year, Oklahoma football is ranked first atop the Big 12 preseason poll. The conference released the results of the 2021 media vote on Thursday, and the Sooners garnered 35 first-place votes and 386 points overall.

Iowa State is ranked second after receiving four first-place votes and 351 points. Third-place Texas garnered 273 points and Oklahoma State placed fourth with 266 points.

TCU is fifth with 255 points, while West Virginia ranks sixth with 185 points and Kansas State is seventh with 163 points. Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas fill out the league's bottom three spots, with 124, 103 and 39 points, respectively.

In 2021, Oklahoma will vie for its seventh consecutive Big 12 championship and its 15th such title in the conference's 26 years. No other Big 12 team has more than three conference championships, and since Oklahoma's first in 2000 no other team has won more than two.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Over Lincoln Riley's four years as head coach, Oklahoma boasts an astounding 34-5 record in conference play. For 2021, the Sooners return 13 players who started at least eight games for the 2020 squad, which defeated Iowa State 27-21 in the Big 12 title bout.

OU's portion of 2021 Big 12 Media Days featuring Riley, H-back Jeremiah Hall and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is scheduled for July 14. The Sooners open 2021 conference play against West Virginia on Sept. 25 in Norman.

2021 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1.    Oklahoma (35)386
2.Iowa State (4)351
3.Texas273
4.Oklahoma State266
5.TCU255
6.West Virginia185
7.Kansas State163
8.Baylor124
9.Texas Tech103
10.Kansas39

First-place votes in parenthesis

mason.young@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News