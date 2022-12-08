Sooners Jalen Hill undergoes surgery, senior forward will be available to face No. 9 Arkansas

NORMAN — Oklahoma's Jalen Hill underwent successful facial surgery Wednesday and is expected to be available for Saturday's meeting with No. 9 Arkansas in Tulsa, per Sooners coach Porter Moser.

"All went well," Moser said. "I texted (Jalen) at like six in the morning, then I got a text from (team trainer Seth Tisdale) at like eight o'clock that it went well.

"Then I get a text from Jalen at like 8:40, ‘All good, coach.’ I go, ‘Jalen, you’re not supposed to text me this fast after surgery. Wait a while. You don’t have to text me at like 8:40 after a surgery at 7:30.’"

Hill's procedure came after the senior forward took a hit to the face in OU's Dec. 3 loss at Villanova. On Tuesday, Hill wore a mask while he recorded four points and five rebounds in 22 minutes in the Sooners' 75-53 win over UMKC.

Through nine games of his fourth season at OU, Hill is averaging 7.8 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 53.8% from the field.

"He’s got the clearance to practice," Moser said. "He said he liked (the mask). The first day he practiced with a face mask that we just had here while his was getting fitted. He got a fitted one for the game. It’s not ideal, but it is what it is. He’ll be wearing the mask. He’ll be available and he’s ready to go.”

The Sooners (7-2) face Arkansas (8-1) at Tulsa's BOK Center for a second straight December on Saturday. Tip-off is set for noon on ESPN2.