Sooners Jalen Hill undergoes surgery, senior forward will be available to face No. 9 Arkansas

Kansas City Oklahoma Basketball (copy)

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) reaches for a rebound in front of teammate Jalen Hill, left, and Kansas City forward Promise C. Idiaru, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

NORMAN —  Oklahoma's Jalen Hill underwent successful facial surgery Wednesday and is expected to be available for Saturday's meeting with No. 9 Arkansas in Tulsa, per Sooners coach Porter Moser.

"All went well," Moser said. "I texted (Jalen) at like six in the morning, then I got a text from (team trainer Seth Tisdale) at like eight o'clock that it went well.

"Then I get a text from Jalen at like 8:40, ‘All good, coach.’ I go, ‘Jalen, you’re not supposed to text me this fast after surgery. Wait a while. You don’t have to text me at like 8:40 after a surgery at 7:30.’"

Hill's procedure came after the senior forward took a hit to the face in OU's Dec. 3 loss at Villanova. On Tuesday, Hill wore a mask while he recorded four points and five rebounds in 22 minutes in the Sooners' 75-53 win over UMKC.

Through nine games of his fourth season at OU, Hill is averaging 7.8 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 53.8% from the field. 

"He’s got the clearance to practice," Moser said. "He said he liked (the mask). The first day he practiced with a face mask that we just had here while his was getting fitted. He got a fitted one for the game. It’s not ideal, but it is what it is. He’ll be wearing the mask. He’ll be available and he’s ready to go.”

The Sooners (7-2) face Arkansas (8-1) at Tulsa's BOK Center for a second straight December on Saturday. Tip-off is set for noon on ESPN2. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

