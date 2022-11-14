Sooners host UNC-Wilmington following Friday's rebound win over UAPB

NORMAN — In the third of four consecutive home games to open the 2022-23, Oklahoma hosts UNC-Wilmington at Lloyd Noble Center Tuesday night.

The Sooners (1-1) return to their home floor on the heels of Friday night’s 66-58, bounce-back victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff, which came four days after OU’s opening-night defeat to Sam Houston on Nov. 7. Senior forward Jalen Hill led the way with a career-high 22 points in the win, followed by 16 points from guard Grant Sherfield and an all-around performance from forward Tanner Groves that propelled the Sooners to their first win of the new season.

Coach Porter Moser said last week he hardly slept in the wake of the stunner against Sam Houston. Did he sleep any better after Friday night’s win?

“No,” Moser quipped Monday. “Your mind starts going to the next one. Literally it was that night, my staff and I were talking about Wilmington. It’s that time of year.

“I say it jokingly. Your health and mental health has gotta be your premium and I do sometimes feel like in this profession you have that sometimes be secondary or third. But you’ve got to get your sleep and your rest. But it does help in life. When you win better, you sleep better.”

On Tuesday, Moser’s Sooners face a UNC-Wilmington team that began its season with a 13-point defeat to No. 1 North Carolina before trouncing Division-II Allen University (S.C.) last Friday. Sophomore forward Trazarien White leads the Seahawks averaging 18.0 points through two games.

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. and the contest will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Groves steps up

In the Game 1 loss to Sam Houston, Moser has said he felt his veteran leaders on his team weren’t loud enough.

On Friday, Groves, the fifth-year big man, made sure that wasn’t the case again with an impact that extended far beyond the seven points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks that filled the statsheet.

“Tanner was loud in the timeouts. On the court, with free throws, he was yelling stuff. He comes over to us and says let’s run this one action for Grant. He wanted to get Grant going. That’s leadership,” Moser said. “He went and was protecting the rim. Got undercut one time and had two hard lands. Got up. His passion and his will was contagious.

"It was a transfer of belief with the rest of the guys that we’re going to win the game.”

Through two games, Groves is posting 9.0 points and a team-high 10.0 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game.

Bamisile's slow start

After two games, OU is still waiting for George Washington transfer Joe Bamisile to kick into gear.

Bamisile played only three minutes after halftime in the loss to Sam Houston, then followed with three points on 1-of-5 shooting against UAPB. Moser on Monday spoke about the propensity for new players to press and also noted that Bamisile's defense hasn't slipped with his early offensive struggles.

"The remedy for Joe is gonna be to see some of these shots fall for him," Moser said. "You’re gonna see that confidence come back and see some shots fall. I think that’s what the doctor’s gonna order for Joe.”

Scouting UNC-Wilmington

Most notable to Moser about OU's Tuesday night opponent? Offensive rebounding.

"The game against North Carolina, they were toe-to-toe," Moser said. "They were right there and the thing that sticks out to me is they had 16 or 17 offensive rebounds against one of the longest teams in the country. … We can't have a high number of turnovers and then give them 17 extra possessions."

The Sooners have been outrebounded 16-8 on the offensive glass so far this season.