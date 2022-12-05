Sooners host UMKC in between road loss at Villanova and weekend meeting with No. 9 Arkansas

NORMAN — Porter Moser stepped to the podium Monday afternoon still chewing on Saturday’s 70-66 road defeat at Villanova and where Oklahoma still has to grow in order to hang with the high-major opponents waiting ahead on the Sooners’ schedule.

“The message to our guys is these high-level games are going to be possession by possession,” Moser said. “It comes down to a lot of little things. Where can we get better? I thought our guys played hard. They went in there in an awesome environment. Weren’t afraid; didn’t let the crowd get to them. They were confident. We did a lot of good things.”

“But we have to find ways to win,” he continued. “It comes down to a lot of little things.”

Time to work on the little things — and more games with high-major opponents such as Arkansas (Dec. 10) and Florida (Dec. 20) — lie ahead for OU (6-2).

More immediately, the Sooners return home to Lloyd Noble Center for the first time since Nov. 18 Tuesday night to host Kansas City (4-7). Under the leadership of former New Mexico State and UNLV coach Marvin Menzies, the Roos visit Norman with three losses from their last four games.

“I've known Marvin for many years,” Moser said. “In his first year, he brought in a lot of new guys. So I'm impressed with the rebounding and how hard they draw foul because they go downhill, they'll drive you.”

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Storylines

Scouting the Roos: Kansas City marks RayQuawndis Mitchell’s fourth school since 2018 and through 11 games the 6-foot-5 guard leads the Roos with 16.6 points per game.

“He’s so strong,” Moser said. “He's a mismatch guy. He’ll get down and post you up.”

Senior guard Shemarri Allen packs his own offensive punch adding 15.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

While running through the Kansas City rotation Monday, Moser cited one of Menzies’ most prolific previous coaching successes: Pascal Siakam, the NBA Champion forward who honed his game under Menzies at New Mexico State.

Roos freshmen Promise and Precious Idiaru, Moser thinks, fit a similar physical mold.

“The two brothers — Promise and Precious (Idiaru) — are so long and athletic,” he explained. “They’re gonna be really good players. They just crash the glass. I'm impressed with how hard they crash the glass. I'm impressed with their one-on-one ability.”

Depth needed: After Grant Sherfield, (21 points) and Tanner and Jacob Groves (14 a piece), OU got a combined 17 points from three other scorers in Saturday’s four-point loss to Villanova.

Moser sees that as the sign of a larger issue for the Sooners to solve.

“I think we have to get deeper,” Moser said. “I think we have some guys not playing to their capabilities. I want to help them with that. I want them to help themselves with that.

“We have to get deeper as we head into this and getting more production from some guys. That’s a big thing as we head into this thing. You need all hands-on deck. We need to be deep. We have the potential to be deep, but we need to get guys playing better than they are.”

Through eight games, only four Sooners — Sherfield, the Groves Bros. and Jalen Hill — are averaging more than 18.8 minutes per game.

NET Rankings: OU came in at No. 46 in the first college basketball NET rankings of the 2022-23 season Monday morning.

The place at No. 46 leaves the Sooners sixth among Big 12 programs behind No. 11 West Virginia, No. 12 Texas, No. 18 Kansas, No. 22 Iowa State and No. 32 Baylor in the rankings, which take into account “game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.”

Of note, Sam Houston — which topped the OU 52-51 on Nov. 7 — is listed at No. 7 in the initial set of rankings.

Did Moser take note?

“Spent a lot of time in last 48 hours working on UMKC, their strengths and what they do well,” he said. “I would be lying if I said I didn’t look at it. I saw it. Looked at it, breezed over everything, but that’s about the extent of it.”