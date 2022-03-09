Sooners hope three-game winning streak can be parlayed into Big 12 Tournament success

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Porter Moser often refers to his mentor Rick Majerus when discussing his own coaching style.

What advice would Majerus have given the Oklahoma coach as the Sooners prepare for this week's Big 12 Tournament?

“He was big on not changing everything,” Moser said this week. “He was just defend, rebound … it was the same message every game.

“It wasn’t like ‘hey, we’re in postseason now.’ He approached the game the same way, but I think one of the big things I take away is the constant focus of getting better.”

Seventh-seeded Oklahoma will open the Big 12 Tournament against No. 2 Baylor in a quarterfinal contest inside the T-Mobile Center. Tipoff is 6 p.m. Thursday.

Majerus, a Hall of Fame coach who died in 2012, had Moser on his Saint Louis coaching staff from 2007-11.

Moser said Majerus was big on steady improvement throughout a season.

“It was just relentless on teaching, getting better, getting better, and that’s why we do our ‘get better’ tapes every day. We show clips from practice, and that’s why I think our teams and his teams were better in February and March,” Moser said. “He was just in relentless pursuit of getting better.”

Moser believes his team is playing its best basketball right now.

The Sooners (17-14) have won three straight games heading into Kansas City, with wins over West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

“I feel we are (playing our best basketball),” Moser said. “And I think we’re getting contributions from more guys than we’ve ever had. Whether we’ve had an injury here, Ethan (Chargois) was out, a concussion by Bijan (Cortes), C.J. (Noland) had his knee, Marvin (Johnson) had his ankle.

“Just seemed like it was a rotation. Now we know EJ’s (Elijah Harkless) been out, but I feel like everyone else is ready to go and they’ve gotten valuable contributions …

“I think we’re in a good place with that and we feel like the guys coming off the bench, it’s not just gonna go downhill. That’s what we’ve got to have.”

The Sooners’ late surge has returned optimism for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire is familiar with March Madness. He’s played in the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament in years past. He’s looking forward to the Sooners parlaying recent success into big wins.

“I think it’s just been a lot of positivity,” Goldwire said of the team’s current mood. “Not even this week but the last three games we’ve won, all the practice and everything we’ve been through to prepare everybody has been locked in and super positive with a clear head.

“At this point, it’s fair game. Once we get to the tournament, it is fair game. Right now, just trying to lock in and focus in on one game at a time.”

The Sooners dropped both regular-season games to Baylor. The Bears defeated visiting Oklahoma 84-74 on Jan. 4 and beat the Sooners 65-51 in Norman on Jan. 22.

“We've got to take care of the ball. They're the third-best defense in the country. They really, really get up in you and force you to do things and speed up,” Moser said. “They really force you to speed up with their athleticism and length. They went to switching one-through-five, and they're going to switch (Flo) Thamba on our guards. He's big and long, and they've Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan who are just so long in there. But we have to take care of the ball.”

The winner of Thursday’s game will face the survivor of Texas Tech-Iowa State at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

