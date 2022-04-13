 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA BASEBALL

Sooners home for four nonconference games over next week

Oklahoma

Record: 19-12

Looking ahead: The Sooners get an early start on Easter weekend with three nonconference games. OU will face Pacific on Thursday (6:30 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m.) and host Lamar at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Wichita State will visit for a 6:30 p.m. game on Saturday.

Looking back: Oklahoma lost two of three games in the Bedlam series at Oklahoma State. The teams split the first two contests before OSU took a 9-4 win in the finale. OU rebounded with a 14-9 win against Texas Tech in Amarillo in a Tuesday nonconference contest.

Notes: Oklahoma hit five home runs in the win against Texas Tech. Brett Squires (5-5) and Blake Robertson (5-6) each had five hits. … Robertson improved his team-high batting average to .381 this week, a move of 37 points in four games. … Peyton Graham now leads the team with nine home runs and 27 RBIs. … Graham, Tanner Tredaway and Jimmy Crooks are hitting .308. … Trevin Michael leads the bullpen with five saves this spring.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

