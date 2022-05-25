Sooners hold on to advance in Big 12 Baseball winners' bracket

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma held on for a 6-4 win over West Virginia in Friday’s first-round game in the Big 12 Tournament.

Peyton Graham hit a second-inning grand slam, and the Sooners weathered a late Mountaineers rally at Globe Life Field, which is also home of the Texas Rangers.

The third-seeded Sooners will face No. 2 Texas Tech at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. West Virginia will face Kansas State in an elimination game earlier in the day at 12:30.

OU (34-20) blew the game open in the second inning, touching West Virginia starter Jacob Watters for five runs.

John Spikerman hit a bases-loaded single to center field to score the first run. Graham followed on the next at-bat with a grand slam to help build the 5-0 lead.

Graham now has 15 home runs this season, which is the most by an Oklahoma player since 2010 when Garrett Buechele (17), Cameron Seltzer (16) and Max White (15) also hit that mark.

The Sooners add another run in the fourth when Tanner Tredaway hit an RBI single to right-center field to make it 6-0.

Tredaway finished with four singles against the Mountaineers.

West Virginia (33-21) scored a run on Chazz Martinez’s wild pitch in the eighth inning and managed three runs in the ninth inning thanks to a solo home run by Grant Hussey and J.J. Wetherholt’s two-run shot.

OKLAHOMA 6, WEST VIRGINIA 4

WVU;000;000;013;--;4;10;0

OU;050;100;00X;--;6;9;1

Atwood, Campbell (4), Martinez (6), Andrews (9), Michael (9) and Crooks; Watters, Reed (3), Ottinger (7) and Holbrook. HR: Graham (15), Hussey (11), Wetherholt (5). W: Campbell (3-0). L: Watters (3-7).