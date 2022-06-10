Sooners hold off Virginia Tech to take opener at baseball Super Regional

Oklahoma is one win from advancing to its first College World Series since 2010.

The Sooners captured a 5-4 victory against Virginia Tech to capture the opening contest of an NCAA Super Regional best-of-3 series on Friday afternoon in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The Sooners and Hokies will meet again at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The Sooners' starting pitcher, Bixby High School graduate Jake Bennett (9-3), struck out eight and only allowed one earned run through seven innings to capture control.

The Sooners’ offense scored the game’s first five runs to keep the ACC school from gathering momentum.

Bennett was asked what was working for him.

“A little bit of everything,” he said. “I actually worked some left-on-left changeups today, which I hadn’t really done a whole lot of this season. But that was working. I was just moving the fastball in and out.

“I was really just trying to settle with my approach, just going one pitch at a time and attacking hitters.”

OU coach Skip Johnson said Bennett did a good job of keeping batters off-balance.

“He did well just throwing strike one and trying to get ahead of them,” Johnson said. “They have a really good offense. We have to continue to take it one pitch at a time. We can’t control the outcome. We just have to throw the ball to the target.”

Oklahoma (41-21) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, as Blake Robertson’s RBI single scored John Spikerman.

OU increased its lead to 3-0 in the second on back-to-back run-scoring hits by Kendall Pettis and Spikerman.

Two more RBI singles — two-out hits from Brett Squires and Pettis — extended the lead to 5-0.

“During our advanced meeting, we watched a lot of video just to see what the pitcher is throwing,” Pettis said. “We’re just looking for balls that are up in the zone and not swinging at balls in the dirt. We’re just looking for good pitches to hit.”

Virginia Tech (44-13) made the game interesting late with two-run homers by Carson Jones (sixth inning) and Jack Hurley (seventh) to make it 5-4.

OU reliever Trevin Michael entered in the eighth inning and retired all six batters that he faced.

With another win, Oklahoma would advance to the College World Series for the 11th time overall.

“We’re not really trying to focus on Omaha,” Pettis said. “We are just focused on tomorrow. We have to take it pitch-by-pitch, step-by-step and just get ready to go tomorrow.”

OKLAHOMA 5, VIRGINIA TECH 4

Oklahoma;120;002;000;--;5;12;2

Virginia Tech;000;002;200;--;4;8;1

Bennett, Michael (8) and Crooks; Green, Weycker (2), Firoved (6), Higgins (7), Hurney (8) and Hunter. W: Bennett (9-3). L: Green (7-2). S: Michael (10). 2B: Graham, Tredaway, Nicklaus. HR: Hurley (14) Jones (8).

