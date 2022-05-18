 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sooners hit transfer portal for Arizona State wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton

OU Football

Oklahoma received an important boost to its offense on Wednesday night.

LV Bunkley-Shelton used social media to announce he is transferring to Oklahoma.

Bunkley-Shelton comes to OU from Arizona State, where he was in the 2020 recruiting class. He is a graduate of Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra and was considered the country’s No. 86 overall prospect by Rivals that season.

"I'm excited and ready to go," Bunkley-Shelton told 247Sports. "I know this is a great opportunity for me and I plan to work as hard as I can, be an impact player and help the team win as many games as we can."

He took official visits to OU and Kansas in recent weeks.

Bunkley-Shelton started in seven games for the Sun Devils last season. He had 33 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns.

His relationship with Oklahoma student-coach Jeremiah Criddell likely played a role. They’ve been friends for many years dating back to their 7-on-7 days. Criddell’s college career was cut short after suffering concussion issues.

OU has received pledges from two quarterbacks (Davis Beville, Pittsburgh; General Booty, Tyler Junior College) and two wide receivers (Bunkley-Shelton; J.J. Hester, Missouri) via the transfer portal in recent weeks.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

