Sooners hit the road to face SMU

Oklahoma (5-1) at SMU (3-3)
7 p.m. Tuesday, Moody Coliseum, Dallas
ESPN+
Three storylines
Back to work: Oklahoma returns to action after a week off. The Sooners won two of three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis during the holiday week. The only loss was an 98-93 decision to then-No. 9 Oregon.
Scouting SMU: The Mustangs have been in a win-a-game, lose-a-game rotation since the season’s start. SMU lost to Oklahoma State (67-50) but defeated Oral Roberts (81-44).
Leading the Sooners: Taylor Robertson is leading the OU attack. She is averaging 19.0 points per game. The sharpshooter is also 31-of-67 (46.3%) from the 3-point line. Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams are averaging 17.0 points each.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
