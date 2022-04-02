Sooners headed to gymnastics nationals for 18th straight season

The University of Oklahoma's women's gymnastics team secured its 18th consecutive year of participating in the NCAA Championships on Saturday.

The Sooners scored 198.250 as team to secure the Norman Regional title, the team's 12th consecutive regional title under coach K.J. Kindler.

Numerous Sooners took individual titles. Olivia Trautman turned in a 9.975 on vault. Regan Smith was as close to perfect, scoring 9.975 on beam. Danielle Sievers won the bars title with a score of 9.925.

After a first rotation score of 49.600, the Sooners used their highest vault score this season to score 49.600 in the second rotation. In the third rotation, the Sooners posted a 49.400 on bars.

Minnesota finished second overall with a score of 197.725, earning the second spot in the NCAA championships from the regional.

The 2022 championships will be in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 14-16.