BIG 12 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Sooners head to Texas looking to continue stranglehold on first place in Big 12

  • Updated
Madi Williams named POW

Oklahoma’s Madi Williams was named the Big 12's player of the week after two outstanding performances against TCU and Oklahoma State.

 Garett Fisbeck, AP

No. 14 Oklahoma at Texas

7 p.m. Wednesday, Moody Center, Austin, Texas

LHN

Oklahoma 16-2, 6-1 in Big 12; Texas 14-6, 5-2

Three storylines

* Tough week ahead: Oklahoma opens a tough work week with a road game at Texas followed by a Saturday trip to No. 18 Iowa State. OU and Texas are first and second, respectively, in the current Big 12 standings. OU holds the league’s top offense, averaging 87.3 points per game. Texas is allowing opponents only 57.6 points per contest.

* Big 12’s top player: Senior Madi Williams was named the Big 12’s player of the week after a strong showing against TCU and Oklahoma State. She averaged 22.5 points in both wins. According to the league, she’s the only player in the country to average 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per 40 minutes of playing time.

* Bright future: Sahara Williams, a member of Oklahoma’s 2023 signing class, was named a McDonald’s All-American on Tuesday. Williams (5-10) is one of 24 players on the prestigious teams and joins recent OU picks Madi Williams (2018) and Payton Verhulst (2021). Sahara Williams is from Waterloo, Iowa and ranked the No. 5 guard in the country by ESPN.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

In this week's episode, the transfer portal is closed, struggles in Stillwater continue, Taylor Robertson is on the verge of an NCAA record and OU's softball and gymnastics teams again have high expectations.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

