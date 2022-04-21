Sooners head to Lawrence for three-game set against the Jayhawks

Record: 22-13

Looking ahead: Oklahoma returns to Big 12 play with a three-game set at Kansas. Games are Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.). OU will travel to Tulsa on Tuesday for a nonconference game at Oral Roberts. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

Looking back: The Sooners gathered two wins against visiting Pacific, but dropped a 14-11 decision against Lamar at home last weekend. OU would rebound for a 9-5 triumph over Wichita State on Tuesday.

Notes: Oklahoma has played a tough schedule this season that ranks as the ninth-most difficult nationally. OU is 5-5 against top 25 competition. … OU has 85 stolen bases with 18 regular-season games left on the schedule. The Sooners’ most thefts in the last 30 years was 104 in 1996. … Tanner Tredaway has a team-high 31 RBIs. … Blake Robertson has an on-base percentage of .497.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.