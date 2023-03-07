NORMAN — Long before he arrived in Oklahoma, Sooners coach Porter Moser came to know Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton through Nike coaches trips and other stops within the college coaching profession.

The same elements Moser admired about Boynton and his Cowboys back then? They’ve come to define OU’s lopsided pair of meetings with OSU so far in 2022-23.

“Defensively, I just think he gets them to play so hard,” Moser said of Boynton this week. “And it's just a real strength of their team. Some people are long and athletic but they don't get that into the game. OSU gets their athletic ability and length into the game.”

Length, athleticism and defense were the basis for the Cowboys’ double-digit wins over the Sooners on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1. At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, OU (15-16, 5-13) meets its Bedlam rival for a third time this season in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament (ESPN2/ESPNU), this time needing to flip the script on the Cowboys (17-14, 8-10) in order to maintain the Sooners’ faint NCAA Tournament aspirations.

“Their length and athleticism has been a big part of them,” Moser said. “I really think that’s a big strength of theirs. We’ve got to combat it.”

To date, OSU has firmly handled the Sooners in the two previous meetings in 2022-23. The Cowboys dispatched OU first in Stillwater, topping the Sooners 72-56, then dominated inside in a 71-61 win in front of a sold-out crowd in Norman.

Among the things OSU has done well against the Sooners? Contain leading scorer Grant Sherfield.

With Avery Anderson draped on him at Gallagher-Iba Arena, Sherfield went scoreless after halftime in the January meeting. On Feb. 1, he finished with 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Across the pair of matchups with the Cowboys, Sherfield has averaged 14.5 points per game on 36.0% shooting from the field.

“I think they were up in him,” Moser said of Sherfield after the Feb. 1 meeting. “They were switching everything. Very physical with him with the ball. Didn’t let him get open at all.”

A wrinkle Wednesday night? Anderson, the veteran guard who spearheaded the physical approach to defending Sherfield, remains out with a left wrist injury. That absence could open a window for Sherfield and fellow starting guards Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh.

But if OU has struggled on the perimeter against its rival from Stillwater, the Sooners have been summarily overpowered in the paint versus the Cowboys across the pair of meetings this season.

Inside, OSU has outrebounded OU 79-64, beaten OU on the offensive boards 23-9, won the second-chance-points battle 24-2 and outscored its Bedlam counterpart 76-66. In the Feb. 1 matchup inside Lloyd Noble Center, OSU big men Moussa Cisse and Kalib Boone combined for 36 points on 16-of-20 shooting and nine rebounds including six offensive boards.

“We didn’t really have an answer for Boone or Cisse,” Moser said afterward.

The proposed answer Wednesday? Another strong outing from Tanner Groves.

OU’s 6-foot-10 forward poured in a season-high 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in 32 minutes during the Sooners’ 74-60 regular season finale victory over No. 22 TCU on Saturday.

Foul trouble has kept Groves from eclipsing the 30-minute mark in either meeting with OSU this season. Avoiding an early foul count while containing the Cowboys’ interior presences is the tight-rope Groves will be asked to walk Wednesday.

“I want to build off Tanner’s really good game that he played last game,” Moser said. “His aggression and staying out of foul trouble (is what we want to replicate).”

If OU is to embark on the Big 12 Tournament run it needs to secure an unlikely spot in the NCAA Tournament field later this month, it begins with unlocking the in-state rivals.