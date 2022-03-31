Sooners head south for three-game series against Texas at Globe Life Field

Record: 15-8

Looking ahead: The Sooners head to the Texas Rangers’ home park — Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas — for the third time this season for a three-game set against No. 8 Texas. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. Friday with noon starts on Saturday and Sunday. OU will host Oral Roberts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking back: OU captured two of three games against Baylor to win the opening Big 12 series last weekend. The Sooners had a ninth-inning comeback for a Bedlam triumph over Oklahoma State on Tuesday in a nonconference game.

Notes

Another visit to Arlington: OU will play its third weekend of games at Globe Life Park during the Texas series.

The Sooners took two of three games against Northwestern State in late February after moving their home series due to weather. The following week, Oklahoma lost against LSU, UCLA and Tennessee.

The OU-Texas series was scheduled to be played in Norman, but was moved to the Texas Rangers’ home park.

Does playing at a Major League Baseball park get old for coaches and players?

“The baseball never gets old,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “That’s what I enjoy. Playing at that ballpark is like walking into a mall. It’s incredible.”

This year’s Big 12 Tournament also will be played at Globe Life.

Strong start: Jake Bennett, a Bixby High School graduate, is typically OU’s Friday night starter. The left-hander is 2-0 this season with a Big 12-best 1.45 ERA through a team-high 37.1 innings pitched. He has 40 strikeouts against only seven walks.

How does Johnson like Bennett’s production after six starts?

“He’s going to continue to grow as he goes through this, more confidence, more trusting his preparation,” Johnson said. “He’s been good. Do I think he’s where I thought he was going to be? It’s hard to tell. I don’t really try to put an expectation on a kid. Their confidence is so fragile. … I mean, they’re amateurs.

“He’s going to be a good professional because he believes in what he does, he takes care of his body, he’s a great student, he does things the way you want your kids to be like. He’s that guy.”

Crunching numbers: OU has five everyday players hitting better than .300 — Jackson Nicklaus (.339), Diego Muniz (.339), Tanner Tredaway (.321), Jimmy Crooks (.320) and Blake Robertson (.316). … Tredaway leads the team with 19 RBIs. … Peyton Graham’s five home runs pace the team.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.