Sooners guarding against upsets, COVID-19 issues as schedule shifts closer to postseason play

Fighting COVID risks moving forward, De’Vion Harmon said, will be important to maintain a full roster throughout the rest of the season.

“It's vital. It's very important to the season. The middle is getting towards the end with only, what, three conference games left and then the Big 12 tournament and March Madness,” Harmon said. “So, it's super important. Everybody going into the little bubble as we say. Obviously, just staying safe, staying around each other and just locking in. We gotta lock in.

“We got a big opportunity coming up. We got big games coming up, so we can't really afford anyone to get knocked out right now, especially with COVID. But we've been doing a great job of that all year. We got to keep doing what we've been doing. I'm not too worried about that.”

Kruger said the Sooners will have a full roster for the Kansas State road trip following good results after Monday testing.

“No surprises. Again that’s something we talked about in our coaches meeting this morning that you’re kind of anxious,” Kruger said. “You almost stop worrying about it, but then on other occasions when we kind of stop worrying about it or thinking about it, all of the sudden we get a positive test. That’s with every team in the country.