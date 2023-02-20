NORMAN — The Joe Bamisile onlookers have seen in recent weeks isn’t necessarily more confident, Oklahoma’s junior guard says. Instead, it’s a certain comfort Bamisile has finally found with the Sooners powering his finest stretch of play in an OU uniform.

“Being able to go up and down and not really think as much has made it so much easier to play and play well,” Bamisile told reporters Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday’s visit from Texas Tech (8:05 p.m., ESPN2).

“In comparison to earlier in the year, I was just in my head all the time about you know what shots to take. What not to do. What's the right thing? A lot of times when you get in the ‘thought battle’ with yourself, you lose it every time.”

What does a more comfortable Bamisile look like for the Sooners (13-14, 3-11 Big 12)?

Well, there were his 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting with a block and a steal at West Virginia on Feb. 4. Days later, it was 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists at Baylor. And on Saturday at No. 6 Texas, a settled-in Bamisile notched 13 points on 80% shooting (4-of-5), four rebounds, two more assists and another pair of assists in the 19 minutes off the bench that matched a season-high.

“He made some really good offensive plays,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “Knocked down two threes and got a transition layup. He’s continuing to shrink the gaps with his mistakes.”

Bamisile’s February surge late in his debut season in Norman has provided the Sooners needed punch off the bench — perhaps too little, too late to shift OU’s floundering postseason chances — and arrived in the wake of what the 6-foot-4 guard confirmed as the longest bench stint of his career.

Bamisile’s offseason arrival from George Washington came with expectations of him shouldering a portion of the Sooners’ scoring burden alongside fellow transfer Grant Sherfield. Instead, Bamisile needed time to settle into the requirements of Moser’s system on both ends of the floor and struggled to cement his place in the regular rotation.

He eclipsed 15 minutes in only twice in OU’s first 15 games of the season. From Dec. 17 to Jan. 24, Bamisile didn’t log a single minute off the bench.

But since returning to the floor at TCU on Jan. 24, Bamisile has played 17-plus minutes in four of OU’s five games this month, finally flashing the rangy, athletic skillset he brought with him to OU.

“I'm a lot more comfortable here,” Bamisile said. “Me and coach have gotten on the same page in terms of what he wants from me so it's a lot easier to know how I can impact this team and help win some games.”

Harmon returns: Weeks after OU hired Moser in April 2021, former Sooners guard De'Vion Harmon hit the transfer portal. On Monday, Harmon was named the Big 12's Player of the Week.

On Tuesday, he'll return to Lloyd Noble Center two seasons later as the Red Raiders' second-leading scorer at 13.7 points per game.

"High-energy, good kid," Moser said of Harmon. "He chose to go a different path. I didn't fault him for it. I didn't really have too much of an opportunity...there's zero hard feelings at all."

Harmon spent two seasons at OU from 2019-21 before transferring to Oregon for the 2021-22 season. He poured in 23 points in 43 minutes during the Sooners' 68-63 overtime win at Texas Tech on Jan. 7.

"I'm excited to go back," Harmon said Monday. "It's my first time back there in two years. I got a ton of people coming - got like 30-something people coming to the game."

Praise for Godwin: Sooners big man Sam Godwin had 12 points, six rebounds and a block and filled in smoothly after Tanner Groves fouled out at Texas over the weekend.

"Sam he’s always ready," Moser said. "I think that’s just a great thing to say about somebody. It’s a very simple thing to say, but I love saying it. He’s a guy that comes off the bench and he’s always ready. He’s always ready to bring his lunch pail, his hard hat and bring what he can bring."

Northweather progress: A newcomer OU fans have not seen in 2022-23 is promising 6-foot-11 freshman Luke Northweather after the Sooners opted to redshirt the former three-star recruit.

"He’s getting a year where he’s getting a lot of work done this year," Moser said. "So I like where he’s progressing. It’s hard to gauge it. There’s times in practice where he’s doing a lot of great things."